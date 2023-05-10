By ANDY STANKO (Milligan University)
The Milligan University cycling team won four national titles, posted a national runner-up finish and had 10 podium finishes at the 2023 USA Collegiate Cycling Road National Championships in Albuquerque, N.M. last weekend.
Trevor August, Ethan Craine, Adin Papell and Artem Shmidt combined to win the Men’s Team Time Trial national title. The quartet navigated the 18.7-mile course in 35:31.79 to capture the crown by over 42 seconds, securing Milligan’ second men’s cycling national championship in team history.
Megan Jastrab concluded her decorated Milligan career with three national titles as she repeated as the national champion in the Women’s Road Race, Women’s Criterium and Women’s Omnium.
With 10 titles across track and road cycling, Jastrab graduates as Milligan’s all-time leader in national championships. She took the omnium crown by achieving the maximum individual score of 108 points as she won the road race, criterium and all four sprints in the criterium.
Shmidt placed fourth in the Men’s Criterium and Men’s Omnium. William Seitz was the national runner-up in the Men’s Individual Time Trial and was joined on the podium by Will Owen, who finished fifth. The Milligan women’s Team Time Trial unit of Madeline Bemis, Marjie Bemis, Jastrab and Makayla MacPherson placed third. Mallory Bryan was fourth in the Women’s Individual Time Trial.
The Buffs’ second-place team finish was the highest ever for Milligan at the varsity level at the USA Cycling Collegiate National Championships. Milligan also notched top-five team finishes at the track and cyclocross national championships in 2022-23.
Baseball
The Milligan University baseball team ended its season in the Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament last week. The Buffs finished the year with a 28-22 overall record, marking the fourth consecutive winning season for the program — Milligan’s longest such streak since 1991.
After qualifying for the tournament at the No. 9 seed, Milligan defeated eighth-seeded St. Andrews 15-1 to advance to the double-elimination bracket. The Buffs fell to No. 3 Tennessee Wesleyan and Truett McConnell in bracket play.
Milligan had four players named to the All-AAC teams. Catcher Logan Hullette was an All-AAC first-team pick after leading the squad in batting with a .385 average. Starting pitcher Jimmy Gamboa boasted the second-lowest regular season earned run average (3.09) as he was named to the All-AAC’s second team and AAC Gold Glove team. Outfielder Caleb Berry and Chance Hall received second-team honors. Berry led Milligan in home runs, RBI and stolen bases. Hall allowed eight earned runs in 22 regular season innings for a 3.27 ERA.
Track & Field
The Milligan outdoor track & field teams head to Lee University on Saturday for the Lee University Last Chance meet. The Buffs currently have six top-10 national marks, highlighted by Bryn Woodall’s national No. 1 time in the 5k (14:00.11). Aaron Jones and Alyssa Bearzi are both ranked in the top five on their respective 10k leaderboards.
The Buffs have totaled 16 national qualifying results this spring, including 11 automatic standards. At the AAC Championships, both of Milligan’s 4x800 relays hit NAIA “A” standards to guarantee spots at the NAIA National Championships. The Buffs’ men’s 4x100 and 4x400 relays are looking to hit national standards on Saturday.