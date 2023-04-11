ELIZABETHTON — Milligan University’s golf team set school records for a single round and 36 holes on Tuesday, but it was still a few shots short.
Roane State, helped by a couple of local golfers, captured the Northeast Tennessee Spring Shootout by shooting a two-round total of 21 under par at Elizabethton Golf Course. Milligan finished second, five strokes behind. The Buffaloes’ second round of 12 under par broke the school record as did their total score of 16 under.
“The guys played great,” Milligan coach Tony Wallingford said. “Roane State just played better. Thirty-six holes is always tough in one day.”
Roane State was led by Louie Stott, whose rounds of 68 and 67 left him in in a tie for second place.
Also for Roane State, Elizabethton’s Caleb Tipton, who lives across the street from the course, had rounds of 68 and 70 to finish six under par. Seth Robinette, who played at Sullivan Central and West Ridge, was seventh after rounds of 71 and 68.
Noah Honinger of Northwestern Ohio was the medalist after rounds of 64 and 69 left him at 11 under par. Northwestern Ohio finished third.
In a limited women’s field, Milligan’s women, ranked 11th in the latest NAIA national poll, won easily by sweeping the top four places.
Ty Beasley led three Milligan men in the top 10. He had rounds of 67 and 68 to finish tied for second. Jonathan Ligget overcame a three-over-par start to finish at six under with scores of 70 and 68. Brandon Hammond had two rounds of 70.
“This was encouraging heading into the conference tournament in two weeks,” Wallingford said.
Milligan’s women shot a collective 20 over par and won by 54 strokes over Emory & Henry.
Alayna Perryman was the medalist with rounds of 72 and 71. She was joined in the top four by teammates Kate Castle (72-74), Sarah Castle (78-75) and Mallory TeVrucht (80-74).
The Milligan women play at the Appalachian Athletic Conference championship Monday and Tuesday at Link Hills Country Club in Greeneville. The men play at the AAC tournament April 24-25 at Cross Creek Plantation Golf Club in Seneca, South Carolina.