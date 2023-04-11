ELIZABETHTON — Milligan University’s golf team set school records for a single round and 36 holes on Tuesday, but it was still a few shots short.

Roane State, helped by a couple of local golfers, captured the Northeast Tennessee Spring Shootout by shooting a two-round total of 21 under par at Elizabethton Golf Course. Milligan finished second, five strokes behind. The Buffaloes’ second round of 12 under par broke the school record as did their total score of 16 under.

