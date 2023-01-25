Milligan indoor track and field teams both appear in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association NAIA national track and field rating indexes that were released for the first time this season on Wednesday.
The Buffs checked in at No. 2 in the men’s rankings and No. 8 on the women’s side. The USTFCCCA’s TFRI rankings are calculated using current national qualifying marks from the 2022-23 season.
Milligan’s cross country squads finished as the NAIA national runners-up at the NAIA National Championships in November.
The Buffs have 13 national qualifying marks across four different events on the men’s side, highlighted by sophomore Bryn Woodall. Woodall owns national No. 1 marks in the 1,000- and 3,000-meter runs and ranks third in the 5,000m. Milligan’s women have 10 national standards in four different events. Ellen Mary Kearney ranks third nationally in the in the 3,000m and Caitlin Dominy ranks No. 5 in the 1,000m
The Milligan indoor track and field team features 61 student-athletes with 126 total Appalachian Athletic Conference qualifying results this season. The Buffs are set to compete at VMI and at the JDL Fast Track over the next two weekends before competing in the Appalachian Athletic Conference Championships on Feb. 16-17 at the JDL Fast Track.
SWIMMING
The swim teams swept the AAC Swimmers of the Week for the fourth time this season as freshmen Peter Gilbert and junior Samantha van Vuure were tabbed as weekly award winners.
Milligan defeated No. 3 Cumberlands 137-125 in head-to-head action on Saturday while the Buffs’ women were edged 132-130 in the women’s matchup on Saturday.
Gilbert secured a pair of individual wins in the distance freestyle events on Saturday. He set Milligan's pool record in the 800 meter freestyle (8:35.38) and swam a national provisional time of 4:11.75 in the 400 free.
He finished as the runner-up in the 400 meter individual medley (4:44.59) with a provisional time.
Van Vuure set one pool record and notched national provisional marks in three different events against Cumberlands. She swam to a first-place finish, pool record and national provisional mark in the 200 meter backstroke (2:22.88). In the 200 meter free, van Vuure added a provisional time of 2:12.92 in a runner-up finish. She also swam the anchor leg on both of the Buffs’ winning relays against the Patriots.
The Buffs turn their attention to the AAC Championships Feb. 9-11 at the Kingsport Aquatics Center. Milligan has claimed the last two AAC men's titles and were AAC women's champions for the first time last winter.
The Buffs carry a No. 4 national ranking on the men’s side and are slotted sixth nationally among women’s teams.