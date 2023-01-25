Bryn Woodall

Milligan's Bryn Woodall owns national No. 1 marks in the 1,000- and 3,000-meter runs and ranks third in the 5,000m.

 Natalia Rivas-Foster

Milligan indoor track and field teams both appear in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association NAIA national track and field rating indexes that were released for the first time this season on Wednesday.

The Buffs checked in at No. 2 in the men’s rankings and No. 8 on the women’s side. The USTFCCCA’s TFRI rankings are calculated using current national qualifying marks from the 2022-23 season.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


Tags

Recommended for you