The Milligan men’s and women’s soccer teams are teaming up with Bank of Tennessee this Saturday for the first-ever Greene Games on campus.
The Buffs’ soccer doubleheader at Anglin Field at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. will feature representatives from the Bank of Tennessee, Isaiah 117 House and Adapt to Play. On the field, both of Milligan’s soccer teams will be vying for an Appalachian Athletic Conference victory against Columbia (S.C.).
Milligan men’s soccer continues its pursuit of a top finish in the AAC standings while the women are looking to secure a spot in the AAC Tournament.
Cross Country
Both men’s and women’s teams received national No. 1 rankings in the second in-season edition of the NAIA top 25 coaches’ poll on Thursday and turned in strong outings at the Royals Challenge in Charlotte on Friday.
Milligan’s women finished first of 27 teams at the event, besting seven NCAA Division I teams, seven regionally ranked DII teams, a pair of regionally ranked DIII teams and two other teams receiving votes in the NAIA top 25.
Freshman Ellen Mary Kearney finished fourth out of 269 runners with a 17:22 5k time. Her effort ranks as the third-fastest women’s cross country time in program history. Caitlin Dominy (ninth), Alyssa Bearzi (22nd), Lizzy Lucason (29th) and Olivia Doran (40th) rounded out Milligan’s scoring group.
In the men’s race Milligan finished second of 28 teams overall. The Buffs topped nine NCAA Division I teams and 10 regionally ranked DII squads.
Will Stockley (24:36) and Aaron Jones (24:38) finished sixth and eighth, respectively. Bryn Woodall (21st), Jake Crow (39th) and Alex Brittain (43rd) completed Milligan’s top five.
Milligan concludes its regular season in Knoxville at the NAIA Appalachian Challenge on Oct. 21.
Bowling
The bowling teams opened their seasons in style at the Orange & Black Classic in Ohio over the weekend.
Milligan men’s bowling placed fourth of 21 teams with 7,728 pins cleared through individual and baker play. The Buffs knocked off top-seeded Pikeville in match play and finished as the match-play runner-up.
Milligan’s women’s bowling team competed for the first time in program history. The Buffs finished sixth of 16 teams in the women’s standings and reached the match-play semifinals.
Tristan Crawford and Laci MacQuisten became the first weekly award winners in program history as both were tabbed as Southern States Athletic Conference bowlers of the week.
Crawford finished fourth in individual play with a five-game average of 214.8 and a high game of 278. MacQuisten owned an average of 182.8 and placed ninth on the women’s individual leaderboard.