Taylor Dawson

Milligan’s Taylor Dawson (21) competes for the Buffs women’s soccer team in a game earlier this season. The men’s and women’s soccer teams will host a home doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 4 p.m.

 Andy Stanko

The Milligan men’s and women’s soccer teams are teaming up with Bank of Tennessee this Saturday for the first-ever Greene Games on campus.

The Buffs’ soccer doubleheader at Anglin Field at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. will feature representatives from the Bank of Tennessee, Isaiah 117 House and Adapt to Play. On the field, both of Milligan’s soccer teams will be vying for an Appalachian Athletic Conference victory against Columbia (S.C.).

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video