Michaela Lindahl carded rounds of 76 and 78 to lead the No. 24 Milligan University women’s golf team to the Appalachian Athletic Conference Fall Championship title Tuesday at Chateau Elan Resort.
The Lady Buffs have now earned one of the top two spots at each of the last eight AAC Fall Championships and claimed the title for the first time since 2017.
“I thought the girls played really well this weekend on a challenging course,” head coach Tony Wallingford said after the event. “I thought scores were a little elevated today due to some difficult hole locations. We have some work to do, especially with the short game, but we are looking forward to next week's event at Coastal Georgia.”
All six competing Buffs finished inside the top 25, including Lindahl, who was the top AAC finisher, and Alayna Perryman (79-78) and Meryl Castle (80-82), who finished second and seventh, respectively, among AAC competitors.
Emma Brown (79-84) rounded out Milligan’s scoring in eighth. Nellie Berglund and freshman Gabby Hammond, who competed as an individual, all finished in the top 25.
As a team, Milligan (314-322) held a comfortable nine-stroke lead over the rest of the AAC field after Monday’s opening round. The Buffs then followed with the low score by three strokes on day two to increase their advantage and claim a 16-stroke edge heading into the AAC Spring Championship.
The AAC regular-season champion is determined by combining scores from the AAC fall and spring championships. The AAC player of the year is determined by combining scores from both championships, plus the NAIA AAC Direct Qualifier, also scheduled for next spring.
Several fall teams achieving success
Women’s golf is far from the only Milligan team achieving a high level of success this fall. Both cross country teams remain ranked inside the top 15, including the women at No. 8, and both soccer teams continue to fight for the top spot in the AAC.
Additionally, the winter season is off to a good start with the swimming team earning several national qualifiers and breaking several Milligan records in its first meet of the season a few weeks ago.
Cross country continues to dominate
Milligan cross country is coming off another win as junior Avery DeWolf led the women and freshman Aaron Jones led the men to victories at last week’s AAC Preview.
A precursor to next month’s AAC Championships, the field featured several AAC teams, and Milligan had little trouble running away with both titles.
DeWolf won the women’s 5k race in a time of 18:09 while Gabrielle Mardis followed in third in 18:29. The pair represented the first of seven Buffs inside the top 12 as Caitlin Dominy came next in seventh in 18:51 before Bekah Owen (19:01) and Gracie Allen (19:15) rounded out Milligan's scoring in ninth and 10th.
This marked Milligan’s fourth win and kept the Buffaloes undefeated this season when running with their top group. DeWolf won AAC runner of the week honors for the second time this season while grabbing the team’s third AAC weekly honor.
Jones won the race on the men’s side despite going up against some difficult competition in the 52-man field. He ran the 8k in 25:30, winning by 22 seconds and defeating former indoor national champion Moses Dirane from No. 23 Montreat and teammates Tim Thacker, last year’s mile runner-up, and Jake Crow, an indoor national finalist.
Like DeWolf, Jones earned runner of the week for his efforts, marking the third time the No. 13 Buffs won the AAC weekly award on the men's side this season.
Soccer teams keeping pace among AAC’s elite
Last week saw the first defeat for either of Milligan’s soccer teams, but the Buffs continue to fight for the top spot in the AAC on both sides.
Milligan’s men are 5-0 with shutouts in each of their last two matches. This has them tied with Tennessee Wesleyan, the AAC’s preseason favorite to win, and three points ahead of third place.
The Buffs boast a balanced attack, as 17 goals this season have come from nine goal scorers. Freshman Victor Castel leads the way with five goals, ranking No. 1 in the league in goal scoring average. He also has three of the Buffs’ game-winning goals this year, ranking No. 2 in the NAIA.
On the women’s side, the Buffs suffered their first defeat their last time out, but it came in the form of a road loss to AAC frontrunner and preseason favorite, Truett McConnell.
The loss for Milligan snapped a six-match winning streak to start the season, but the team still ranks second in the conference, only one point behind Truett.
Like their counterparts on the men’s side, the women have had a balanced attack this season. Senior Ellie Cachiaras’ six goals lead the team and rank No. 2 in the AAC as she is one of 11 goal scorers accounting for Milligan’s 23 goals.
The Buffs also boast four shutouts and a scoring margin of 23-4.
Coming up on the schedule
Milligan women’s golf wraps up the fall slate next Monday-Tuesday, Oct. 26-27, with a trip to Jekyll Island, Georgia, for the Jekyll Island Intercollegiate, hosted by Coastal Georgia. The event will take place at Jekyll Island Golf Club.
Milligan cross country also wraps up the fall slate its next time out, although the Buffs will continue the season next spring with the adjustment of the national championship schedule. The AAC Championships are set for Saturday, Nov. 14, while the national championships are set for Friday, April 9, 2021.
Milligan soccer continues the season Wednesday with a road trip to St. Andrews University followed by home matches next week against Montreat. The teams have five (men) and six (women) matches left on the schedule, including three of those on Anglin Field.