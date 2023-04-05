Eli Cramer

Former Milligan cross country and track runner Eli Cramer will be posthumously inducted into the school's hall of fame on homecoming weekend. 

 Natalia Lopez-Foster

On the one-year anniversary of passing of Milligan cross country and track student-athlete Eli Cramer, the university announced that he would be posthumously inducted into the Milligan Athletics Hall of Fame at Homecoming.

Cramer was one of the key contributors to the 2021 NAIA cross country national championship, the first NAIA team national championship in school history.

