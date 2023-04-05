On the one-year anniversary of passing of Milligan cross country and track student-athlete Eli Cramer, the university announced that he would be posthumously inducted into the Milligan Athletics Hall of Fame at Homecoming.
Cramer was one of the key contributors to the 2021 NAIA cross country national championship, the first NAIA team national championship in school history.
He earned All-America status as the 20th finisher at the 2021 NAIA National Championships. He also secured All-American honors in cross country as a freshman with a 27th-place finish at the national meet.
The cross country programs honored Cramer in the fall with the Eli Cramer Invitational on campus this past fall.
The outdoor track & field teams return to action this weekend at Lee University.
LEARFIELD IMG DIRECTOR'S CUP
After recording five top-10 national finishes at winter NAIA National Championships, Milligan ranks seventh overall in the NAIA LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup winter standings.
Points for the LEARFIELD College Directors' Cup are based on each institution's finish at the NAIA National Championships for each respective sport.
Men's and women's swimming, men's and women's indoor track & field and women's bowling each finished in the top 10 at their respective national championships in 2023. The Buffs totaled 337.25 winter points, and sit seventh overall with 542.25 points.
Milligan swim teams both finished fifth at the NAIA National Championships for the second-straight season. The Buffs earned a program record 28 All-America honors and freshman Riley Renaud became the first women's swimming national champion school history.
Milligan's women's indoor track & field team finished fifth at the NAIA National Championships, the highest team finish in school history.
The Buffs' men placed eighth for their fourth-straight national top-10 finish at indoor nationals. Bryn Woodall (3k), Alyssa Bearzi, (5k) and Aaron Jones (5k) each claimed NAIA national championships as the Buffs earned eight All-American awards.
In its first year of competition, the women's bowling team earned a spot in the 12-team NAIA National Championship by virtue of capturing the first-ever Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) championship.
At the NAIA National Championship, the Buffs qualified for the ninth seed in bracket play and defeated Cumberlands for Milligan's first ever bracket play victory at nationals.
The Buffs tied for seventh at the NAIA National Championship. Freshman Emily Cheesman became Milligan's first-ever bowling All-American this winter.
BASEBALL, SOFTBALL AND TENNIS
The baseball, softball and men’s and women’s tennis teams went a combined 12-1 in competition last week. Baseball recorded a 3-0 with a 7-2 win over No. 25 Cumberland at Anglin Field last Wednesday.
Softball posted a 4-0 week with doubleheader sweeps of Columbia International and Columbia (S.C.) as the Buffs scored at least nine runs in each win. Men’s tennis went 3-0 with conference wins over Point, Johnson (Tenn.) and SCAD Atlanta to finish 6-4 in AAC action.
Milligan women’s tennis was 2-1 on the week with the lone defeat coming at No. 21 SCAD Atlanta.
Men’s tennis player Ryan Thomas collected AAC Player of the Week honors after going 3-0 in singles and doubles action last week.
Bailey Cantrell was named the AAC Softball Player of the Week after posting four multi-hit games, eight RBI and eight runs scored across Milligan’s four wins last week.