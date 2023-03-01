bowling

Coached by Brian Rickert, far right, members of Milligan's Southern States Athletic Conference women's championship bowling team are (l-r) Laci MacQuisten, Taylor Davis, Emily Cheesman, Elizabeth Coutta and Brianna Rickert. Not pictured: assistant coach Amanda Murray. (Southern States Athletic Conference photo)

 Southern States Athletic Conference

The Milligan University women’s bowling team claimed the South States Athletic Conference championship in its first season of competition.

Milligan knocked off No. 1 SCAD Savannah and No. 17 SCAD Atlanta in bracket play to claim a conference crown.

