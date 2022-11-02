The Milligan University men’s soccer team clinched the Appalachian Athletic Conference regular-season championship with a 3-0 victory over Johnson University on Saturday.
It marks the sixth AAC title for Milligan men’s soccer since the conference’s inception in 2000. Milligan also collected one of the AAC’s two automatic bids to the NAIA National Championship, making 2022 the third straight season the Buffs have qualified for the national tournament.
Under first-year coach Joe Barber, the Buffs closed their season on a 13-game unbeaten streak after starting the season 0-2-3.
An offensive juggernaut, the Buffs rank fourth in the nation at 3.78 goals per game and seventh in the country with 55 assists. Milligan’s offensive attack features nine different players with double-digit points, led by Asa Blake (11 goals, three assists), Luke Bennett (seven goals, seven assists) and Greg Anderson (nine goals, two assists).
As the top team in the AAC standings, the Buffs have earned the right to host the AAC Tournament. Milligan welcomes eighth-seeded Truett McConnell to Anglin Field for the conference quarterfinal on Friday at 6 p.m.
Cross Country
The Milligan men’s and women’s cross country teams look to take home AAC Championships on Friday in Columbia, South Carolina. Milligan’s men seek their fourth straight conference crown and ninth AAC title overall. The Buffs’ women’s cross country team is a 16-time AAC champion, and has won the last two AAC titles.
Aaron Jones is a two-time AAC cross country champion and regional athlete of the year. Alyssa Bearzi won the NAIA national title and AAC individual title last fall.
The Buffs checked in as the No. 1 men’s team and No. 2 women’s squad in the final regular-season NAIA national rankings. The NAIA National Championships are set for Nov. 18 at Apache Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida.
Women’s Soccer
The Milligan women’s soccer team earned a spot in the AAC Tournament with a 1-0 victory over Johnson on Saturday.
The Buffs traveled to Point for a first-round matchup on Tuesday and after 110 minutes of scoreless soccer, Milligan advanced to the conference quarterfinals by virtue of penalty kicks (4-3). The Buffs will travel to top-seeded Truett McConnell on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Volleyball
The Milligan volleyball team concluded its regular season with a 3-0 sweep of Tennessee Wesleyan. The Buffs own an 18-12 overall record and recorded the 14th consecutive winning season in AAC play under coach Doneva Bays.
The Buffs finished fifth in the 15-team AAC standings. They will play in the AAC Tournament quarterfinals next Friday at the MeadowView Marriott in Kingsport.