AAC Champs 102922.jpg

Milligan University men's soccer team celebrates after winning the AAC regular season title. (photo by Chase Farler)

The Milligan University men’s soccer team clinched the Appalachian Athletic Conference regular-season championship with a 3-0 victory over Johnson University on Saturday.

It marks the sixth AAC title for Milligan men’s soccer since the conference’s inception in 2000. Milligan also collected one of the AAC’s two automatic bids to the NAIA National Championship, making 2022 the third straight season the Buffs have qualified for the national tournament.

