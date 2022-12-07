The Milligan Buffaloes trampled St. Andrews twice Wednesday night.

Milligan’s men romped to a third straight win with a 91-56 victory over the Knights. Steve Lacy Fieldhouse was site of an earlier stampede by the Lady Buffs 80-48 over the St. Andrews women.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

