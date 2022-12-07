The Milligan Buffaloes trampled St. Andrews twice Wednesday night.
Milligan’s men romped to a third straight win with a 91-56 victory over the Knights. Steve Lacy Fieldhouse was site of an earlier stampede by the Lady Buffs 80-48 over the St. Andrews women.
Both contests were decided early.
In the men’s game, Milligan scored the first seven points and Dylan Bartley, a former Sullivan East High School standout, had eight of his team’s first 12 points. Bartley had a game-high 20 points.
“This was a game we needed to win to keep our streak going. We just want to keep on competing like we did tonight,” Bartley said. “My teammates got me open so I just made the shots. We started out hot and kept it going. We didn’t slow down.”
It was full steam ahead as Milligan had a 51-24 lead by halftime. The Buffs improved to 4-4 overall and 4-3 in the Appalachian Athletic Conference.
Sam Gold finished with 14 points and Sami Sanad totaled 12 points and seven rebounds. Matthew Roberts also finished with 12 points. Julian Wilson contributed nine points and Flynn Carlson ended with eight.
Milligan won the rebounding battle 49-30 and had a 21-9 advantage in assists.
“Everybody got to play and score. We put in some offensive stuff we were able to work on it tonight,” Milligan coach Bill Robinson said. “We added another series of set plays for the guys this week. That way we’re able to run different sets against different people, or something different the first and second times we play teams.
“We did a great job on the glass, 49-30. That’s something we’ve emphasized in practice to be able to box out, rebound and finish possessions. I’m really excited about the direction we’re going.”
Sincere Clark totaled 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Knights (1-9, 0-8). Other double-digit scorers were Garrett McRae and Brodie Clark with 12 points each, and Allan Taylor with 10.
WOMEN Milligan 80, St. Andrews 48
The Lady Buffs (8-2, 6-2) put the game out of reach by bolting out to a 44-17 halftime lead.
Emma Harig was 6 for 7 from the field and scored 12 points in just seven minutes in the opening half. She ended 9 for 10 with 19 points as Milligan was without star player Jaycie Jenkins, out with an ankle injury.
The Lady Buffs, who got 11 points apiece from Kayla Romines and Stacia Wilson, shared the basketball for 21 assists. Wilson, the former Cloudland High School star, also pulled down nine rebounds.
“We shot really well and that comes from the ball reversals, good passes and looking for your teammates,” Milligan coach Kylie Russell Greer said. “They’re really unselfish, almost too unselfish at times. And our defense was really solid other than a couple of missed communications.”
Their defensive efforts held St. Andrews to 6 of 26 from the field in the decisive first half.
The Lady Knights (2-9, 2-7) weren’t able to make many inroads with the deficit 56-32 heading into the final period. Milligan pushed the lead past 30 points with a pair of free throws with 4:50 remaining.
Alise Akrdige, Chelsey Grant and Makayla Salley each scored 10 points to pace St. Andrews.