Milligan’s nationally-ranked cross country teams hosted the Eli Cramer Memorial Invitational on campus Sept. 30. The Buffs raced in honor of two-time All-American Eli Cramer, who died as a result of a hit-and-run accident prior to a track meet last spring.
The No. 1 Milligan women’s cross country team and No. 2 men’s squad both ran to meet victories over local competition on the three-mile course.
Gracie Allen finished second overall with the fourth-fastest three-mile time in program history (19:00). Anna Jones (fourth), Natalie Fellers (fifth), Annie Kate McDermott (sixth), Ali Burns (seventh) and Kaelyn Slaughter (ninth) all notched top-10 individual finishes as the Buffs finished with a team score of 20.
In the men’s race, alumnus Tim Thacker won the meet and the Buffs had the next five finishers. Zimri Kuhn led Milligan in his season debut with a 15:16 three-mile time. Sylas Chambers, Carter Chavira, Samir Koko and Keaton Hincher followed Kuhn as Milligan’s top five.
The Buffs head back to Charlotte for the Royals Challenge on Friday evening.
Swimming
Milligan’s swim teams opened their seasons at the Kingsport Aquatic Center over the weekend at the King Invitational. The Buffs racked up 34 NAIA national provisional times and took first of five teams in the men’s meet standings and second of six teams in the women’s standings.
Freshman Mary Grace Bitting set the Buffs’ program record in the women’s 200-yard individual medley (2:11.66). On the men’s side, freshman Peter Gilbert smashed Milligan’s men’s 1650-yard freestyle all-time mark with an effort of 16:27.27.
As a result of their efforts in the season opener, the Buffs own top-two national billing in this week’s NAIA Swimcould Championships Rankings. Milligan’s men earned national No. 1 status for the first time on program history as the women were slotted No. 2 nationally.
Both Milligan swim teams finished fifth at the NAIA National Championships last winter, best in school history.
Milligan swimming returns to action on Oct. 22 against Emory & Henry and VMI.
Women’s Golf
The No. 12 Milligan women’s golf team traveled to Arizona to compete in the Ottawa University Arizona Phoenix Invitational earlier this week.
The Buffs braved high temperatures in the 90s and had play suspended on Monday due to a dust storm. Despite the difficult conditions, Milligan set its 54-hole tournament record with 921 strokes.
Junior Gabby Hammond set Milligan’s individual three-round tournament record at 227 strokes. The Buffs finished second overall behind host No. 14 OUAZ and Hammond finished eighth overall.
Women’s golf returns to action next week at the Tennessee National Match Play Challenge.