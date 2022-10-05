Men start 093022.jpg

The men's field of runners take off at the Eli Cramer Memorial Invitational cross country meet Friday, Sept. 30.

 Dakota Hamilton

Milligan’s nationally-ranked cross country teams hosted the Eli Cramer Memorial Invitational on campus Sept. 30. The Buffs raced in honor of two-time All-American Eli Cramer, who died as a result of a hit-and-run accident prior to a track meet last spring.

The No. 1 Milligan women’s cross country team and No. 2 men’s squad both ran to meet victories over local competition on the three-mile course.

