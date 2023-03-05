ELIZABETHTON — Milligan University protected the home turf with a pair of winning rides in the South Eastern Collegiate Cycling Classic on Sunday afternoon in downtown Elizabethton.

Brody McDonald captured the Men’s A race after Makayla MacPherson won the Women’s main event.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

