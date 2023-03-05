ELIZABETHTON — Milligan University protected the home turf with a pair of winning rides in the South Eastern Collegiate Cycling Classic on Sunday afternoon in downtown Elizabethton.
Brody McDonald captured the Men’s A race after Makayla MacPherson won the Women’s main event.
McDonald, a junior from California, and teammate Ethan Craine pulled away from Emiliano Mirfuentes from Savannah College of Art and Design on the final lap. Another Milligan rider, Ama Nesk, the defending national champion in the criterium, finished fourth.
“We knew we had the best finishers in the race,” McDonald said. “We were trying to neutralize attacks throughout the race and ensure our fast men were ready at the end. That’s how it worked out. It got a little chaotic on the back side and it forced us to go a little early, but that’s how it ended.”
WOMEN’S RACE
MacPherson and Marjie Bemis lapped the field and took the top two spots in the Women’s A race. The pair of Corona, California, cyclists showcased their teamwork throughout the 60-minute ride.
“Marjie and I worked well as a team. She was able to lap the main group first and then I lapped them second,” MacPherson. “We worked together to get the 1-2 finish. It’s great to win when you’re on the home turf with the friends and family. It’s super motivating when you hear them cheering for you.”
They also finished 1-2 the previous day during a road race over a course that hit parts of Piney Flats, Elizabethton, Watauga and Johnson City.
MacPherson’s win showed the strength of the Milligan women. Megan Jastrab won the first two races this season for Milligan, but she was off racing in Europe. It was no problem for the Buffs with the two California girls leading the way.
LARGE TURNOUT
Milligan University coach Zach Nave was pleased with the number of competitors for an early-season race. There were 25 schools represented including cyclists from ETSU, Tennessee and Clemson.
While there were a couple of large crashes in the men’s B/C race, the reviews were mainly positive about the course in downtown Elizabethton.
“It’s a scenic course with the Doe River and Covered Bridge on the backstretch,” he said. “It’s got a couple of tight turns and open at the end. It’s about speed and fitness more than being super technical. It’s a favorite of the riders."