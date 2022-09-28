Kearney_Ellen Mary 092622.jpg

In her college debut, Milligan’s Ellen Mary Kearney finished second overall in the women’s invitational. (photo by Natalia Rivas-Foster) NATALIA RIVAS-FOSTER

The Milligan University cross country teams received top-two national rankings last week and backed it up with impressive performances at the Queen City Invitational on Friday.

Milligan’s No. 1-ranked women’s team and No. 2 men’s squad both took team titles home from McAlpine Creek Park for the second straight year.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video