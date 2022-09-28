The Milligan University cross country teams received top-two national rankings last week and backed it up with impressive performances at the Queen City Invitational on Friday.
Milligan’s No. 1-ranked women’s team and No. 2 men’s squad both took team titles home from McAlpine Creek Park for the second straight year.
The men had six of the top 13 finishers at Charlotte, including individual champion Aaron Jones. For Jones, it was his fifth collegiate cross country win in 12 outings and ninth top-10 finish. Bryn Woodall ran a collegiate personal best 24:44 to finish fifth and jump to No. 8 on Milligan’s all-time cross country 8k leaderboard.
Freshman Ellen Mary Kearney dazzled in her collegiate debut, finishing second overall in the women’s invitational. Her time of 17:36 ranks No. 4 in team history, behind All-Americans Hannah Segrave, Lemi Wutz and Alyssa Bearzi. Bearzi finished fifth overall, Caitlin Dominy followed in eighth and Lizzy Lucason placed 11th.
Jones and Kearney swept the Appalachian Athletic Conference runner of the week awards and each went on to achieve national applause. Kearney was honored as the USTFCCCA national women’s cross country athlete of the week and Jones was tabbed as the NAIA men’s runner of the week.
GOLF
Milligan swept the team titles at the East Tennessee Collegiate at the Johnson City Country Club earlier this week.
Milligan’s women set the team’s single-round program record of 295 strokes on Monday. Gabby Hammond led the way for Milligan’s record-breaking round with a two-under 71. The Buffs posted a 308 on Tuesday and finished with a 36-hole score of 603, matching the team’s all-time two-day tournament record.
Alayna Perryman earned all-tournament honors for the third time in as many events as she finished third with 148 strokes. Kate Castle placed seventh and Hammond tied for eighth.
In the men’s tourney, newcomer Gustraf Lundberg was the individual runner-up in the 67-man field. He posted rounds of 68 and 72 to finish a stroke behind UT Southern’s Shane Lillis. Samuel Prater (6th) and Jonathan Liggett (9th) also logged top-10 individual finishes. The Buffs recorded a two-day total of 578 to win the title over Walters State and UT Southern by six strokes.
MEN’S SOCCER
Milligan’s men’s team closed September with three-straight AAC wins, outscoring opponents 17-2 during the run.
The Buffs dispatched defending AAC tournament champion Point 4-2, downed Kentucky Christian 10-0 and avenged Milligan’s AAC tournament exit last fall with a 3-0 triumph over Montreat.
Milligan sits third in the AAC standings with a 3-1-1 mark. The Buffs rank third in the league in scoring offense (2.88) and second in goals against average (1.38).
Senior midfielder Luke Bennett was honored as the AAC offensive player of the week after racked up two goals and three assists in wins over KCU and Montreat last week.
The Buffs travel to Truett McConnell on Wednesday before hosting last year’s AAC regular season champion CIU on Oct. 8 at 5:00 p.m.