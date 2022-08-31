Aaron Jones (2).jpg

Two-time NAIA All-American Aaron Jones will lead the No. 1 ranked Milligan University men's cross country team into the 2022 season.

 Natalie Rivas-Foster

After sweeping NAIA national championships in men’s and women’s cross country last fall, Milligan University is ranked as the No. 1 team in the NAIA cross country preseason top 25 polls.

The Buffs open their 2022 season Friday evening at Appalachian State’s Covered Bridge Open.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video