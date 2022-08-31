After sweeping NAIA national championships in men’s and women’s cross country last fall, Milligan University is ranked as the No. 1 team in the NAIA cross country preseason top 25 polls.
The Buffs open their 2022 season Friday evening at Appalachian State’s Covered Bridge Open.
Individual NAIA national champion Alyssa Bearzi returns for her junior season. Senior Caitlin Dominy and junior Gracie Allen both were top five finishers for Milligan at the NAIA National Championships in 2021. Milligan’s men are led by two-time All-American Aaron Jones and returning All-American Will Stockley.
MEN'S SOCCER
The No. 20 Milligan men’s soccer team remained unbeaten on the season as the Buffs tied at No. 23 Dalton State 2-2 on Tuesday. Milligan rallied back from a 2-0 second half deficit to earn the draw.
Freshman Asa Blake netted his first career goal and junior transfer Greg Anderson scored for the second time in as many games.
The Buffs travel to No. 15 Dalton State on Saturday to conclude their nonconference slate.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Milligan’s women’s soccer team swept the Appalachian Athletic Conference weekly awards in the opening week of action. Freshman Kelsey Miller, the AAC’s goals leader, scored her third goal of the season in a 1-1 draw with Thomas More last Wednesday. Senior goalkeeper Lauren Davies made a career-high 12 saves in the tie to earn AAC Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Milligan women’s soccer travels to NCAA DII Lincoln Memorial on Saturday in its final nonconference tune-up.