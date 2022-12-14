A13C9220.JPG

ETSU interim softball head coach Cheryl Milligan. (Contributed by ETSU)

East Tennessee State University announced Wednesday the hiring of Cheryl Milligan as the school’s interim softball head coach.

Milligan comes to ETSU with 25 years of coaching experience, including 18 years as a head coach — most recently spending the last four years at Army.

