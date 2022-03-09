The Milligan University swim teams capped the Buffs’ top season in program history with a pair of top-five national finishes at the 2021-22 NAIA Swimming & Diving National Championships on March 2-5 in Columbus, Georgia.
Milligan’s men and women finished both finished fifth at the national championship meet. The Buffs combined for 22 All-American honors (12 individual, 10 relay) and set 14 team records at the national championships.
Sophomore Stephen Gilbert became Milligan’s first-ever swimming nationalampion as he claimed the men’s 400-yard individual medley with an NAIA all-time record of 3:51.08. Gilbert swam to school records, top-four national finishes and All-America honors in the 200 IM (1:48.48) and the 200 back (1:47.09). He also swam on all five of Milligan’s All-American men’s relays, each of which finished top-four nationally and set team records.
Freshman Andre Bazzana and graduate student Wiktor Perkowski joined Gilbert with multiple individual All-American honors. Bazzana was third in the 200 freestyle and fourth in the 200 fly with a school record time (1:50.98). Perkowski earned All-American status in the 100 fly and 100 back. Both swimmers also swam on all five of the Buffs’ All-American relays.
On the women’s side, sophomore Gabby MacPherson and Tyler Cates reeled in multiple All-America honors. Cates posted a pair of top-five national finishes in the backstroke events. She recorded a school record and fourth-place showing in the 200 back (2:03.53) and was fifth in the 100 back. MacPherson was fourth in the 1650 free and seventh in the 200 fly.
Maggie Blazo earned All-American status in the 200 free with a school record 1:53.64. Blazo concludes her illustrious career as a seven-time individual All-American in five different events. MacPherson, Cates and Blazo swam on all five of the Buffs’ All-American women’s relays.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
The Milligan University track & field teams had 11 athletes claim All-America honors at the 2021-22 NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in South Dakota.
The Buffs earned All-America honors in five individual events and two relays. Milligan’s men logged their third-straight national top-10 finish as the Buffs finished 10th in the men’s team standings. Milligan set six team records at the event and had nine national finalists in their respective events.
Freshman Bryn Woodall posted Milligan’s highest finish of the championships with a third-place showing and All-America honors in the 3k with a school record time of 8:19.68. Science Hill grad Aaron Jones secured All-America status as he finished fourth in the nation in the 5k with a school record (14:36.66). Will Stockley took fourth in the mile (4:09.51) and freshman Sylas Chambers finished sixth in the 800 to earn All-American awards in their indoor national championship debut for the Buffs.
Avery DeWolf Burton was an All-American for the second-straight year in the women’s 3k, where she finished fifth.
Both of the Buffs’ distance medley relays secured All-American honors. Woodall, Chambers, Alex Windham, Will Stockley and Jake Crow (prelims) raced to a seventh-place finish and set a school record of 10:03.78. The women’s DMR group of Caitlin Dominy, Megan Christian, Gracie Allen, Burton and Rebecca Glover (prelims) were sixth and set the team record in the prelims (12:06.61).
Eli Cramer and Alyssa Bearzi reached the finals in the men’s and women’s 5,000 after setting the school record in the prelims. Cramer finished 10th in the men’s race after running 14:44.53 in the prelims. Bearzi ran the Buffs’ indoor 5k record (17:22.49) in the prelims and finished 11th in the final.
SOFTBALL
The No. 20 Milligan University softball team is off to a 13-1 start and riding an 11-game win streak into an important Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) road trip this weekend. The Buffs are 8-0 in AAC play after sweeping conference doubleheaders against Montreat, Kentucky Christian, St. Andrews and Johnson (Tenn.) in the last week.
Junior outfielder Katie Cronin, a returning NAIA First Team All-American, is batting .540 with six doubles, five triples and 20 runs batted in through 14 games. Walters State transfer Hanna Taylor is second in the conference with a .486 batting average. Milligan pitchers Cloee-Anna Merritt and Erin Forgety are first and second in the AAC and top-15 nationally in earned run average. Merritt owns a 7-0 record and 0.53 ERA while Forgety is 6-1 with a 0.69 ERA.
Milligan travels to Georgia to take on Brenau and Truett McConnell in a pair of AAC doubleheaders this weekend.