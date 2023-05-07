Adrian Meronk

Adrian Meronk celebrates his third DP World Tour win.

 DP World Tour

ROME — Adrian Meronk is becoming the king of national opens.

Meronk, a former All-American golfer at East Tennessee State, won the Italian Open on Sunday, shooting a two-under-par 69 to win by one stroke over France’s Romain Langasque.

