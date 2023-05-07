ROME — Adrian Meronk is becoming the king of national opens.
Meronk, a former All-American golfer at East Tennessee State, won the Italian Open on Sunday, shooting a two-under-par 69 to win by one stroke over France’s Romain Langasque.
His third DP World Tour win came at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, where the Ryder Cup will be held later this year. He had previously won the Irish Open and the Australian Open.
Meronk, who is the first Polish player to win on what was formerly called the European Tour, finished 13 under par after making clutch putts on the final three holes. He made birdie at the 18th hole after a birdie at 16 and a par putt from off the green on the 17th.
“I didn’t play as well as previous days, so I had to grind a little bit, but I’m proud of myself and my caddie that we kept believing, kept hitting good shots and the putts on 17 and 18 were very big,” Meronk said. “I knew 16 and 18 were birdie holes. I had an amazing shot on 16, so that was quite an easy birdie. Seventeen was a bit of a struggle but the putt saved me. On 18, I just focused on making a birdie because I didn’t want to go to a playoff.”
Meronk’s win moved him to fourth in the DP World Tour rankings, where the top 10 at the end of the year will earn PGA Tour cards. He also moved to fifth on the European Tour’s Ryder Cup rankings for players on the European Tour. The top three on that list earn automatic qualification to the Ryder Cup.
Luke Donald, the European team captain, was on hand in Rome.
“It was definitely on my mind coming here performing well in front of Luke,” Meronk said. “I think it might help but there’s still a lot of time left. I still have to work on my game and get better to make the team.”
Sports Editor
Joe Avento is the Sports Editor for the Johnson City Press and Kingsport Times News and has covered East Tennessee State University athletics and local golf since 1987.
