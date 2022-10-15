Jacob

East Tennessee State’s Jacob Saylors found the going tough against Mercer’s defense on Saturday. The 11th-ranked Bears defeated the Bucs 55-33 in Macon, Georgia.

 Mercer University

MACON. Ga. — East Tennessee State’s football team hung around for much of the game, but in the end, Mercer just had too many weapons.

Fred Payton threw five touchdown passes Saturday and the 11th-ranked Bears finally put the Bucs away for a 55-33 Southern Conference victory.

