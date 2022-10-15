MACON. Ga. — East Tennessee State’s football team hung around for much of the game, but in the end, Mercer just had too many weapons.
Fred Payton threw five touchdown passes Saturday and the 11th-ranked Bears finally put the Bucs away for a 55-33 Southern Conference victory.
“We knew going into the game that we were going to have to score some points,” ETSU coach George Quarles said. “Just watching their offense, they’re too explosive. I will say this about our guys, they are a scrappy crew and they will fight, claw, scratch, just do whatever they have to do to stay in the game.”
Payton completed 23 of 35 passes for 383 yards and one interception, his first of the season, as the Bears improved to 6-1 overall, 4-0 in the SoCon.
Tyler Keltner tied the school record with four field goals for the Bucs, who fell to 3-4, 1-4.
ETSU quarterback Tyler Riddell, who spent time rotating with Baron May, completed 20 of 35 passes for 206 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.
Jacob Saylors, the SoCon’s leading rusher, was held to 52 yards on 16 carries. He scored two touchdowns.
Trace Kelley averaged 50 yards on four punts, including a 66-yarder.
The Bears outgained ETSU 577-316 in total yardage. The Bucs made four fourth-down conversions.
Mercer’s Ty James caught seven passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns and Brandon Marshall added three receptions for 110 yards.
Drake Starks had two catches and they both went for touchdowns.
HANGING AROUND
Ridell hit Isaiah Wilson on a 59-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to keep the Bucs’ hopes alive. Riddell was flushed out of the pocket and sprinting toward the right sideline when he found Wilson in the back of the end zone to cut Mercer’s lead to 38-33.
The Bears then went 71 yards on two Payton passes — a 40-yard catch and run by Brandon Marshall and a 31-yard touchdown catch by Ty James for a 45-33 lead.
Riddell drove the Bucs into scoring position, but their last gasp ended when Miles Redding picked off a pass in the end zone.
The Bears went on to add a field goal and a pick six by Michael Campbell to close the deal.
Somehow, with smoke and mirrors and big plays on special teams, the Bucs tailed just 28-23 early in the third quarter.
Devron Harper then took off on a 48-yard touchdown run — his 13th TD of the season — and the Bears were on their way.
SPECIAL PLAYS
Two special teams plays — a blocked punt by Jawan Martin and a 72-yard kickoff return by Jaylen Frierson — set up ETSU for two short touchdown drives in the first half.
It made up for an offense that was having trouble getting any yards.
OPENING SALVOS
Davion Hood recovered a Mercer fumble on the Bears’ first possession and ETSU turned it into a 32-yard field goal by Keltner.
The Bucs’ only lead lasted exactly three minutes as Austin Douglas put Mercer on top 7-3 with a 25-yard touchdown reception on a screen pass from Payton, who now has 21 touchdown passes this season.
BIG RETURN
Frierson, a backup tight end, fielded a squib kick at the 20-yard line and got some blocks. He wasn’t brought down until the Mercer 8-yard line.
Three players later, Saylors bounced a run into the end zone.
Keltner kicked a 49-yard field goal on the final play of the second quarter and, somehow, the Bucs trailed just 28-20 at halftime despite being outgained 303-95 yards in totals offense.
“It felt like we were down by 35 at halftime,” Quarles said. “It really did. And then you look on the scoreboard and it’s 28-20.”
FIRST PICK
Payton finally proved he was human early in the third quarter when he was intercepted for the first time all season. ETSU cornerback Quinn Smith broke up a pass on third down and safety Chris Hope made a diving catch.
UP NEXT
The Bucs play host to Samford on Saturday while Mercer has a showdown with Chattanooga.