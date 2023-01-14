East Tennessee State put up the welcome sign again Saturday and another visiting team made itself feel right at home.
Mercer, which was winless in its first five Southern Conference games, walked out of Freedom Hall with a 68-55 victory that was every bit as decisive as the final score would indicate.
It was the Bucs’ sixth consecutive home loss, a streak that nobody connected to the program could recall ever happening, at least in recent memory. ETSU is 3-7 at home, with only one of those wins coming against an NCAA Division I team.
“We don’t fight at home for some reason,” ETSU guard Jordan King said. “I don’t know what it is. Maybe we’re anxious, maybe we’re nervous. We’ve got to fight a little bit more.”
ETSU, which lost starting forward Josh Taylor to what is feared to be a broken wrist, fell to 7-12 overall, 3-3 in the SoCon. Mercer improved to 8-11, 1-5.
“We didn’t quit,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “The guys competed, but I just didn’t sense in the last eight minutes of the second half that we really felt like we could win the game. And that’s disappointing.”
TAYLOR HURT
Taylor, who missed three recent games with a concussion, suffered his injury less than two minutes into the game when he was fouled while driving to the basket and fell hard. While he was on the ground in obvious pain, his hands were shaking. He couldn’t continue and was sent to the locker room with what was described injuries to both wrists.
Shawn Walker Jr. was called for a flagrant foul on the play.
After the game, Taylor’s left wrist was wrapped and his arm in a sling. He said the wrist was broken.
“Pray for Josh Taylor,” Oliver said. “He didn’t look good when I just saw him five minutes ago. It’s really sad because you know how important he is to our program.”
Forward Brock Jancek, a key contributor for the Bucs, tweaked a knee and had his minutes limited as well.
BY THE NUMBERS
Justice Smith led the Bucs with 17 points. King, coming off a 42-point effort against The Citadel, had 13 and Jaden Seymour had 11.
DeAnthony Tipler, one of ETSU’s three double-digit scorers coming into the game, went 0 for 7 from the field and was scoreless. Jalen Haynes, who had been averaging 12.4 points per game, was held to four on 1-for-7 shooting.
In all, the Bucs made 39% of their shots and went 4 for 15 on 3-pointers.
Mercer had a balanced attack, getting 14 points from Luis Hurtado, 12 apiece from Jalyn McCreary and Jay Quinones and 10 from Kamar Robertson. Quinones also led the Bears with eight rebounds and five assists.
Mercer led 31-28 at halftime as Hurtado hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer. The Bears were still ahead 43-39 with 13:13 remaining and then began to pull away. Their biggest lead came at 68-51 with 1:40 left.
UP NEXT
ETSU plays host to Samford on Wednesday while Mercer is at VMI on Thursday.