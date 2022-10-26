ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Mercer was picked to repeat as Southern Conference women’s basketball champions in both the coaches’ and media polls. East Tennessee State was picked sixth in the coaches’ poll and seventh in the media poll.
The Lady Bears, who have won four of the last five SoCon regular-season titles, return three of their top-four scorers from last season’s 23-7 squad. They include all-conference graduate students, SoCon preseason player of the year Amoria Neal-Tysor and Jaron Dougherty.
“We have two all-conference graduate students and Erin Houpt, who was the freshman of the year,” veteran coach Susie Gardner said. “I’m also excited about the five freshmen we signed and two transfers who will play a big role for us. It’s combining the returners with the new.”
Mercer picked up seven of the eight first-place votes in the coaches’ poll and finished with 49 points ahead of second-place Wofford with 40 points. The Lady Bears had eight of 10 first-place votes in the media poll with 78 points to 60 for second-place Furman.
ETSU PREDICTIONS
The Lady Bucs, coming off a 6-22 record and a coaching change for a second straight year, were only ranked ahead of UNC Greensboro and Western Carolina in the coaches’ poll and Western in the media poll.
With a revamped roster, ETSU coach Brenda Mock Brown wasn’t surprised her team was picked near the bottom of the list.
“In most years, I’d pay more attention to the preseason polls, but this year it’s expected,” she said. “You have a new coach, nine new players on the roster. There’s a lot going on with our program so I’m not surprised we’re picked sixth and seventh. What matters is how we finish in the end. Our goal is to just get better every day.”
Mock Brown isn’t ready to name a starting five as she’s looking for consistency. The new coach is excited about some transfers — Neveah Brown, a 5-foot-9 guard who played at Wake Forest and later Northwest Florida State, and graduate students Jiselle Thomas from Temple and Jayla Rufus-Miller, 5-10 from Pepperdine.
“I think we’re going to surprise some people,” Mock Brown said. “It’s just a matter of putting all the pieces together and going in the right direction. I’m big on developing team culture on and off the court. For me to arrive in August, we’re having to speed up the process. We’re a little behind since my first day on the job was August 7, but it’s person-to-person developing those relationships.”
Courtney Moore, a 5-7 sophomore guard from Gainesville, Florida, and 6-3 center Jakhyia Davis, leads the list of returners. Moore averaged 8.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game last season.
“We’ve experienced change, but I think we’ve adjusted well,” Moore said. “Coach Mock is great and she’s trying to build an offense around us. I think we can surprise everybody. We’re working hard and are building a team chemistry. Once we get that down, I think we will be unstoppable”
ETSU plays Mars Hill in an exhibition Nov. 3 at Brooks Gym before opening the season Monday, Nov. 7 at defending national champion South Carolina.