ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Mercer was picked to repeat as Southern Conference women’s basketball champions in both the coaches’ and media polls. East Tennessee State was picked sixth in the coaches’ poll and seventh in the media poll.

The Lady Bears, who have won four of the last five SoCon regular-season titles, return three of their top-four scorers from last season’s 23-7 squad. They include all-conference graduate students, SoCon preseason player of the year Amoria Neal-Tysor and Jaron Dougherty.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

