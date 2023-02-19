While Mac McClung was wowing the basketball world by winning the NBA slam dunk contest Saturday night, the last big-time champion dunker from Southwest Virginia was looking on in awe.

Calvin Talford, the former East Tennessee State star from Castlewood, watched on his television and he said he’s happy to give up the unofficial title as the area’s all-time best dunker, one he’s enjoyed for more than three decades.

