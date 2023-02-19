Lisa Leslie takes a selfie with Mac McClung of teh Philadelphia 76ers during the slam dunk competition of the NBA basketball All-Star weekend Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Mac McClung of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts after winning the slam dunk competition of the NBA basketball All-Star weekend Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Calvin Talford turned dunking into an art during his days at ETSU.
Mac McClung of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots during the three-point contest of the NBA basketball All-Star weekend Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rob Gray)
Lisa Leslie takes a selfie with Mac McClung of teh Philadelphia 76ers during the slam dunk competition of the NBA basketball All-Star weekend Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Mac McClung of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots during the slam dunk competition of the NBA basketball All-Star weekend Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rob Gray)
Mac McClung of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots during the slam dunk competition of the NBA basketball All-Star weekend Saturday in Salt Lake City.
While Mac McClung was wowing the basketball world by winning the NBA slam dunk contest Saturday night, the last big-time champion dunker from Southwest Virginia was looking on in awe.
Calvin Talford, the former East Tennessee State star from Castlewood, watched on his television and he said he’s happy to give up the unofficial title as the area’s all-time best dunker, one he’s enjoyed for more than three decades.
“I was real proud of that young man,” said Talford, who won the college dunk contest in 1992 on ESPN. “I would be glad to pass the torch to Mac McClung because he definitely deserves to be on top by winning the NBA dunk contest. What do you say when a man wins the NCAA contest compared to the NBA? Yeah, he’s always going to be on top.
“I didn’t have any have any doubt that he would please the crowd. I knew he would break out some stuff and show the NBA he should be in.”
A few years ago, as ETSU player Deuce Bello prepared for the college dunk contest, Talford, always as humble and gracious as he was talented, said the best advice he could offer was to keep it simple and not to attempt more than he could do.
McClung was anything but simple Saturday night in Salt Lake City. He jumped over people and spun so often you’d think he was competing in a washing machine. He eventually won with a 540-degree dunk while wearing a Gate City jersey, giving his hometown and high school national exposure that money couldn’t buy.
The judges were going crazy and the crowd was really into it. Perhaps the most notable reactions came from the NBA stars assembled at courtside. The looks on their faces said they were surprised — and very impressed.
“This is the NBA,” Talford said. “You’ve got to really bring it because you’re playing against the top players in the world.”
McClung entered Saturday night’s competition having just recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. He was in the developmental G League when he was asked to participate.
“You got Dominique Wilkins, Karl Malone and all these guys over there judging and you know they’ve seen the best of the best,” Talford said. “So if he can get that crowd hyped, you’ve definitely done something. And last night he had all the judges going crazy. He definitely did his thing.”
Talford won his dunk contest as a relative unknown, beating players from much bigger schools. McClung came into the competition well known since his dunks have become legendary on YouTube and Twitter, dating back to his high school days.
“He’s the internet sensation,” Talford said. “Mine was on ESPN but his was more intense. They know a lot about Mac McClung because of social media. It’s so big now. We didn’t have that. Nobody had heard of Calvin Talford. I bet the ratings were off the charts last night. People watching all know Mac McClung and they all know of Gate City, for sure.”
Talford says he hopes McClung’s newfound notoriety turns into a lengthy stay in the NBA, where he has appeared in two games — one of the Los Angeles Lakers and one for the Chicago Bulls.
“There’s no way he shouldn’t be on somebody’s roster,” he said. “I’m proud of the young man and I hope this is a real good stepping stone for him to get into the NBA and stay there.”