Jawan Martin saw more playing time last week and it might not be a coincidence that the East Tennessee State football team posted its first Southern Conference victory.
Martin was on the field more often than not in a 44-21 victory over VMI and ETSU coach George Quarles says the senior fullback had a lot to do with changing the team’s fortunes.
“He provides a toughness, but he’s not just a tough guy,” Quarles said. “He can do a lot of different things. He’s kind of that Swiss Army knife. He can catch it. He can run it. I’m sure he could throw it if we let him. He’s just a really good football player and provides that little bit of toughness that I think we need right now. We were able to run a little bit more power with him in there. You put him on the backside of plays and he cleans stuff up.”
The 5-foot-9, 230-pound Martin is a powerful blocker yet athletic enough to handle the ball and produce results. And he’s had a knack for finding the end zone. He’s caught 11 passes in his career and six of them have resulted in touchdowns.
“I definitely like hitting, putting somebody on their back, but there’s no feeling like scoring a touchdown in college football,” Martin said.
Martin has also rushed for a touchdown and has 21 tackles on special teams during his career.
Tackling was what brought him to ETSU. He arrived on campus in 2018 expecting to play linebacker, but, after a discussion with head coach Randy Sanders, made a decision that would change his career.
“When Randy took the job, I just knew that was somewhere that I wanted to go,” Martin said. “I came in as an inside linebacker and I wasn’t really touching the field because I had two All-Americans, Dylan Weigel and Jared Folks, in front of me. Randy was like, ‘Hey, have you ever played H-back?’ I said I did a little bit in high school. He’s said ‘That’s not what I asked you. Do you want to play it?’
“I said ‘If it gets me on the field, let’s do it.’ ”
He’s been on the field ever since.
Martin was a key blocker as Quay Holmes set the ETSU career rushing record last year. Now his good friend Jacob Saylors is leading the SoCon in rushing and has moved up to third all-time at ETSU.
“We’re both from the Chattanooga area and I’m his roommate, so that’s more like my brother,” Martin said. “I love to be in there blocking for him.”
Martin admits it doesn’t take long to spring Saylors for a big run.
“Just contact, making a guy hesitate for a second, and then he’s gone,” Martin said.
Martin comes from a football family. His uncle Tim Martin is in the Marshall Hall of Fame after catching 23 touchdown passes during his career being a key member of the Thundering Herd’s 1996 national championship team that featured Randy Moss. His cousin, Jermaine Swofford, also played at Marshall.
“Football has always been there,” Martin said. “My dad was a good athlete, but he didn’t pursue that. Growing up with a single mom, I got football around the fifth grade and then it helped me build a brothership and develop as a man. It stuck with me and I’ve loved it.”