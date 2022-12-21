BATON ROUGE — LSU keeps winning the close games. East Tennessee State keeps losing them.
The Bucs rallied from a 14-point deficit to cut LSU’s lead to two on multiple occasions, but came up short in a 72-68 loss at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
It’s the fifth straight loss of four points or less for the Bucs (4-9). LSU, which never trailed in the game, improved to 11-1. ETSU coach Desmond Oliver was encouraged despite another tough defeat.
“I love my team and love my job. I can’t say enough of how proud I am to be a building process with these young people,” Oliver said on the radio broadcast. “That being said, they are extremely immature, a lot of first-year guys who haven’t been in these situations. You see it on the court and the free-throw line.
“People think we’re a year away from being really good. We don’t have to wait. If we can continue to improve and develop, we have 18 SoCon games coming. We’re 0-0 now.”
Trae Hannibal drained a couple of free throws with seven seconds left to secure the victory. KJ Williams led the Tigers with 28 points and 12 rebounds. Derek Fountain was the only other LSU player in double figures with 11 points. Adam Miller and Justice Hill each scored nine.
ETSU fell behind early and trailed 37-24 at halftime. The Bucs were just 9 for 27 from the field in the first half before heating up to hit 19 of 35 in the second half.
Josh Taylor paced the Bucs with 22 points on 10-of-14 shooting. Jalen Haynes totaled 14 points and Jordan King finished with 11 points. Brock Jancek in his return to the court finished with eight points.
“The mindset we’re trying to establish is that Josh Taylor and Jaden Seymour become the best 4 men in the Southern Conference,” Oliver said. “They’re both going to play around 20-25 minutes per night. We’ve got to find a way to dominate the glass and have both guys score in double figures.”
Hanging on at the end, the Tigers held small advantages in rebounds (36-32) and points in the paint 38-32. ETSU had more production from its bench with a 21-13 edge.
“It’s hard for teams at our level to come in these SEC arenas against teams with more talent than you have and walk out of here with a ‘W.’ It takes a lot to get these wins,” Oliver said.
With their non-conference schedule finished, the Bucs start Southern Conference action Dec. 29 at Wofford.
