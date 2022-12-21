BATON ROUGE — LSU keeps winning the close games. East Tennessee State keeps losing them.

The Bucs rallied from a 14-point deficit to cut LSU’s lead to two on multiple occasions, but came up short in a 72-68 loss at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

