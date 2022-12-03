Jacksonville State made the crucial 3-point shots it needed to defeat East Tennessee State on Saturday afternoon. The Bucs missed a wide-open chance to win at the end.

The Gamecocks (4-4) knocked down 12 shots beyond the 3-point line in their 63-61 victory over the Bucs at Freedom Hall Civic Center. Still, the Bucs (4-5) had the opportunity for the walk-off victory, but Jaden Seymour’s game-winning attempt from the left side of the arc bounced off the rim at the buzzer.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

