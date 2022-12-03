Jacksonville State made the crucial 3-point shots it needed to defeat East Tennessee State on Saturday afternoon. The Bucs missed a wide-open chance to win at the end.
The Gamecocks (4-4) knocked down 12 shots beyond the 3-point line in their 63-61 victory over the Bucs at Freedom Hall Civic Center. Still, the Bucs (4-5) had the opportunity for the walk-off victory, but Jaden Seymour’s game-winning attempt from the left side of the arc bounced off the rim at the buzzer.
“I’m disappointed because I want to win all these games, but this group is going to improve,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “We missed two our best players (with ankle injuries) — DeAnthony Tipler with his 14 points per game and Brock Jancek in the post. But, I’m proud of the fight.
“We controlled the game for 35 minutes and then you saw the game turn when they made some big shots. These are great games to get us ready for SoCon play. Those guys are in the locker room upset and crying like they’ve lost the Southern Conference championship. But that’s a good thing. A loss like this should hurt.”
Justice Smith was among those hurting, although he led ETSU with 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting, seven rebounds and four steals. Jordan King had his own struggles from long range, going 2-for-11 beyond the arc. Despite that, he ended with 12 points, while Jalen Haynes and Josh Taylor each finished with 10 points.
They had little answer for Jacksonville State guard Skyelar Potter, who scored a game-high 27 points. He finished 5 for 9 from 3-point range and 8 for 9 from free-throw line. Travis Roberts scored 15 points and Amanze Ngumezi added 11.
While ETSU had a 22-12 advantage of scoring in the paint, the Gamecocks got to the free-throw line 10 more times than the Bucs, much to the chagrin of Oliver.
“I felt at the end their toughness affected the whistle,” Oliver said. “I’m not criticizing the officials. At times you see the tougher teams with the veteran guys tend to get the whistles. That’s the next phase of our program. That’s us getting tougher to command the respect and get those calls.”
GAME SUMMARY
The Gamecocks scored the first five points of the game, only to see the Bucs respond with the next nine.
ETSU held Jacksonville State to eight points over the first 11 minutes of the game. However, the Gamecocks rallied to take the lead 19-17. It was nip-and-tuck the rest of the half with Jacksonville State holding a 31-28 advantage at the break.
The Bucs turned it around early in the second half and led most of the way, although Jacksonville State kept it within a possession or two through its 3-point shooting.
Potter tied the game on a dunk with 3:18 left. His 3-pointer with 59 seconds left proved to be the game-winner.
After Smith pulled ETSU within one on a jumper with 43 seconds left, the Bucs came up with a steal. However, a turnover when Smith stepped out of bounds with 19 seconds to go gave the ball back to the Gamecocks, who converted one of two free throws seven seconds later.
SMITH’S NUMBER HUNG
Tim Smith, the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,300 career points from 2002-06, was honored with his number hung in the rafters before the game. Smith, who played professionally in Europe from 2006-10, grew up in Eastern Virginia and modeled his game after Allen Iverson, who also hailed from his area.
He talked about his No. 5 jersey number being beside those of other ETSU legends like Mister Jennings and Greg Jennings.
“This is surreal. I just have to thank my teammates and coaches,” Smith said. “It feels good to be back. I always thought of here as my second home. Coming back here to see the city progress and how it’s grown, it’s a beautiful thing. To be one of the few honored, it’s a blessing and I really appreciate it.”
NEXT UP
The Bucs have a week off before returning to action Sunday, Dec. 11 at Morehead State.