Notre Dame linebacker Prince Kollie (32) during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. Kollie changed his jersey number to 10 for the 2022 season. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Prince Kollie made big plays in nationally televised games for his team over the past college football season.
Kollie, the former David Crockett star, returned a blocked punt 17 yards for a touchdown in Notre Dame’s 35-14 win over then-No. 4 Clemson on Nov. 5. It was the fourth straight game in which the Fighting Irish blocked a punt, including one by Kollie against Stanford that gave the Irish the ball on the Cardinal 34-yard line.
He made another key special teams play, recovering an onside kick to help the Irish secure a 35-32 win over Navy. He had a season-high seven tackles that game.
He said a key to the game was being prepared for Navy’s triple-option offense.
“You have to be in the right spot at the right time,” Kollie said during the postgame news conference. “We were keyed in on reading the guards, doing what we’re supposed to do on each play and not worrying about everybody else.”
The sophomore outside linebacker played in all 13 games after appearing in just four his freshman season. His numbers included 19 tackles, including 2½ for a loss, and 1½ sacks.
Kollie wasn’t the only local star to make a splash during the season.
Dayne Davis, Tennessee
For the second straight season, the former Sullivan East standout appeared in all 13 games for the Vols and he was on the field for some of the biggest moments.
On the kick protection team, Davis was blocking when Chase McGrath hit a 40-yard field goal to lift Tennessee to a 52-49 win over Alabama. In addition to his special teams play, the 6-foot-7 offensive tackle saw significant action on offense in blowout wins over LSU, Vanderbilt, Akron and Ball State.
Nate Adkins, South Carolina
The former East Tennessee State tight end was on the opposing side when Kollie and the Irish beat the Gamecocks 45-38 in the Gator Bowl.
Adkins, a graduate student, transferred to South Carolina, where his father was the offensive line coach.
Adkins, a three-time All-Southern Conference tight end during his time with the Bucs, appeared in all 13 games. He caught 13 passes for 168 yards, including five receptions for 78 yards in the Gator Bowl loss.
The former Bearden product was also productive in South Carolina’s 31-30 win over Clemson. Adkins had four catches for 68 yards, including a season-long 32-yarder in the first quarter to set up the Gamecocks’ second touchdown.
Former ETSU receiver Marcus Satterfield, meanwhile, was the Gamecocks’ offensive coordinator before taking the same position with Nebraska before the bowl game.
Parker Hughes, Middle Tennessee
The former Elizabethton star has been converted from a wide receiver and defensive back to a linebacker for the Blue Raiders. He still showed his pass-coverage abilities with his tipped pass leading to an interception in Middle Tennessee’s 35-32 win over San Diego State in the Hawaii Bowl.
Hughes played in four games as a freshman before being redshirted. He appeared in eight games this season and made 29 tackles, including two for a loss, with a sack and a blocked punt.
His first career start against UTEP resulted in five tackles, a sack and blocked punt. He followed that up with a season-high seven tackles in the Blue Raiders’ game at Louisiana Tech.
Bryson Rollins, Maryville
The former Elizabethton star was the biggest standout among the non-Division I players, throwing for 2,555 yards and 24 touchdowns for Maryville College.
He completed 182 of 308 passes and rushed for 266 yards and seven touchdowns in helping the Scots to a 5-5 record. Showing his versatility, Rollins also punted three times, twice pinning the ball inside the 20 and the other going for a touchback.