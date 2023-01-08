Prince Kollie made big plays in nationally televised games for his team over the past college football season.

Kollie, the former David Crockett star, returned a blocked punt 17 yards for a touchdown in Notre Dame’s 35-14 win over then-No. 4 Clemson on Nov. 5. It was the fourth straight game in which the Fighting Irish blocked a punt, including one by Kollie against Stanford that gave the Irish the ball on the Cardinal 34-yard line.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

