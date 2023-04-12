By ANDY STANKO
Milligan University sophomore Bryn Woodall ran the fastest men’s 5k across all levels of collegiate track last week as he raced to a school record time of 14:00.11.
Woodall’s time improved on his own school record by over 17 seconds as he posted the NAIA’s fastest time of the season and took home the meet title at the Lee Flames Invitational last Friday evening. Woodall topped runners from NCAA Division I and Division II, including student-athletes from Georgia Tech, Belmont, Queens, Wingate and Lee.
Woodall’s effort is the fastest collegiate outdoor 5k for any track student-athlete in the state of Tennessee.
Junior Alyssa Bearzi also notched a national No. 1 time at Lee. The two-time NAIA national champion ran 35:39.90 to top the NAIA’s 10k leaderboards. Her time was the fifth-fastest 10k in any levels of collegiate track last week.
Furthermore, Bearzi’s time was the second-fastest 10k mark in Milligan history, behind only former NAIA national record holder Emily Kearney.
Milligan track & field has a small group of student-athletes competing at the Electric City Invitational at Anderson University ahead of the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Championships next week.
Baseball
The Milligan University baseball team is riding a nine-game winning streak into a critical AAC series at Anglin Field against Point this weekend.
With a trio of three-game conference series left in the regular season, Milligan sits in eighth place with a 10-11 AAC record. The top 10 teams qualify for the AAC Tournament at Hunter Wright Stadium in Kingsport the first week of May.
The seventh through 10th seeds play in a single-elimination opening round on May 2 before the double-elimination portion of the tournament begins the following day. The Buffs host seventh-place Point (11-10 AAC) this weekend before heading to Truett McConnell (12-6 AAC) and Reinhardt (16-4 AAC) the last two weeks of the season.
Milligan catcher Logan Hullette was tabbed as the AAC Player of the Week last week after he reached base in all 11 of his plate appearances in wins over Pikeville and Johnson (Tenn.). He went 5 for 5 in both games and was hit by a pitch.
Hullette drove in five runs and had three doubles in the two games. Milligan’s starting catcher moved into the leadoff spot in the Buffs’ lineup on March 14 and the Buffs are 12-4 since. Milligan’s last 10-game winning streak came in March 2011.
Golf
The No. 11 Milligan University women’s golf team heads to AAC/NAIA Direct Qualifier and Spring Conference Championship on Monday at Greeneville’s Link Hills Country Club next Monday and Tuesday.
The Buffs have won or finished second at the direct qualifier for the last 11 years the qualifier has been played. Milligan looks to make its third-straight appearance at the NAIA National Championship and seventh trip to the national tournament in the last eight years with a victory at the direct qualifier.
The women’s golf team has four event titles this season after claiming first place in the Northeast Tennessee Spring Shootout at the Elizabethton Golf Club earlier this week. Graduate student Alayna Perryman took medalist honors with a 1-under-par 143 and the team set its single-round record at plus-six 294. The Buffs won the AAC Fall Preview at Link Hills by six strokes with sophomore Kate Castle earning medalist honors at minus-one 143.