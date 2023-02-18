Bucs logo

Garrett Pike hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning and Toledo defeated East Tennessee State 6-4 in a non-conference baseball game Saturday at Thomas Stadium.

The Bucs had gone ahead 4-2 on Tommy Barth’s RBI double in the fourth inning after Cameron Sisneros had a two-run single and Leo Jiminian drove in a run with a groundout.

