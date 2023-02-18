Late home run dooms ETSU baseball team Staff reports Staff reports Feb 18, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Garrett Pike hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning and Toledo defeated East Tennessee State 6-4 in a non-conference baseball game Saturday at Thomas Stadium.The Bucs had gone ahead 4-2 on Tommy Barth’s RBI double in the fourth inning after Cameron Sisneros had a two-run single and Leo Jiminian drove in a run with a groundout.After Pike’s blast, which came off of Bucs reliever Nathan Hickman, Owen Jackson added an RBI single to put the Rockets up 6-4.Hickman gave up four runs on three hits and a walk without getting anybody out in the ninth.ETSU’s second pitcher of the game, Austin Emener, recorded eight strikeouts in four scoreless and hitless innings.Barth went 3 for 5 for ETSU, while Sisneros and Garrett Wallace each had two hits.Pike’s home run was his only hit of the game. Jeron Williams and Mason Sykes had two hits apiece for the Rockets.The two teams conclude the series Sunday at 1 p.m. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baseball Sports Staff reports Follow Staff reports Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest Videos Recommended for you ON AIR