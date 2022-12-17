As if it couldn’t get any worse for the East Tennessee State basketball team.
The Bucs defended the heck out of UNC Asheville’s Drew Pember for 39 minute minutes and 58.8 seconds. They’ll remember the last 1.2 seconds for a long time.
Pember swished a deep, contested 3-pointer at the buzzer Saturday, giving the Bulldogs a 74-73 victory in a non-conference game at Freedom Hall.
“He’s a terrific player,” UNC Asheville coach Mike Morrell said after his homecoming. “I’m really proud of him. He’s so high. He gets it off really quickly.”
The Bucs’ main goal was to slow Pember, who scored 27 points against them last year, and they did. With Jalen Haynes using every ounce of his 255 pounds, ETSU made life in the paint miserable for Pember, who finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds and earned every one of them.
Haynes, playing in the final minutes with four fouls and a finger out of joint, even blocked a layup that would have tied it right before the winning shot.
The winning basket was set up by a missed free throw for the Bulldogs.
Jayden Seymour scored on a layup with 7.3 seconds left to put the Bucs up 73-70. ETSU then fouled Trent Stephney, who made the first free throw and missed the second. Haynes knocked the rebound out of bounds with two seconds left, giving UNC Asheville a chance to tie or win.
After Haynes blocked Pember’s layup, the Bulldogs got the ball back with 1.2 seconds remaining. The inbounds pass went all the way to the top of the key, where Pember caught it and shot over his former teammate at Tennessee, Brock Jancek. After a quick video review, the basket was ruled good and UNC Asheville had its second win over the Bucs in as many years.
ETSU fell to 4-8, with two of those four wins over NCAA Division II schools. The Bucs have lost their last four games, none by more than four points.
UNC Asheville improved to 8-4.
The Bulldogs led 62-51 on a dunk by Nick McMullen with 9:38 remaining. The Bucs didn’t fold and took the lead down the stretch.
“I’m most proud of this,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “For most of the season, we have been the team blowing an 11-point lead. And so even though I’m broken-hearted for our fans and I know our fan base wants us to be really good right now and our record looks like crap, I’m pretty confident this thing will get rocking and rolling.”
WELCOME HOME
Morrell played at Elizabethton High School and Milligan. He always downplays playing ETSU, even though it gives him a chance to coach in front of family.
“I’ve played a lot of games in this gym,” Morrell said. “I love home. My mom lives four minutes away from here. But I’ll be honest with you, it’s just another game when you’re out there coaching.”
SMITH STARTS
Justice Smith made his first start for ETSU in place of Jaden Seymour and scored the game’s first points, a 3-pointer from the right corner. He finished with 15 points to lead the Bucs.
MISSING THE POINT
ETSU point guard Allen Strothers played less than three minutes in the first half after two bad turnovers. He was back in the lineup to start the second half and threw the ball away again, leading to breakout layup for the Bulldogs and another seat on the bench for himself for the next 10 minutes.
JANCEK RETURNS
Jancek was back on the court after missing five games with an ankle injury. He played 13 minutes and made both of his shots, improving his field goal percentage to 75%.
NO TAYLOR
Josh Taylor, a starting forward for the Bucs, played just 11 minutes and finished with no rebounds and two points. Oliver said he was showing flu-like symptoms before the game, but tested negative.
BY THE NUMBERS
DeAnthony Tipler scored 14 points for ETSU, while Haynes added 13 and Seymour had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Jason Battle led UNC Asheville with 21 points. McMullen added 14.
Each team committed 19 turnovers.
UP NEXT
The Bucs play at LSU on Wednesday while the Bulldogs will play at Arkansas on the same night.