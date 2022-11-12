It was a fitting ending, considering how East Tennessee State’s football season has gone.

Richard McCollum kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, lifting Western Carolina to a 20-17 victory over ETSU in a Southern Conference game at Greene Stadium.

