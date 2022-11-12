It was a fitting ending, considering how East Tennessee State’s football season has gone.
Richard McCollum kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, lifting Western Carolina to a 20-17 victory over ETSU in a Southern Conference game at Greene Stadium.
In losing their home finale, the Bucs — the defending SoCon champions — fell to 3-7 overall, 1-7 in the conference.
“Today was a microcosm of the whole year,” first-year ETSU coach George Quarles said. “We had chances. The defense kept us in the game, forced turnovers and gave us a chance. We just couldn’t make enough plays.”
Rafael Williams caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from surprise starter Cole Gonzales to give Western Carolina a 17-14 lead early in the fourth quarter.
With less than three minutes remaining, the Bucs were trying to regain the lead. They had the ball at the Western Carolina 6-yard line facing a third-and-goal.
ETSU quarterback Tyler Riddell was sacked by Marlon Alexander, who got ahold of Riddell’s face mask and appeared to whip Riddell's head around while making the tackle.
No penalty was called and ETSU was forced to settle for Tyler Keltner’s 31-yard field goal that left the score tied 17-17.
“He definitely touched it, but I’m not sure he grabbed it,” Riddell said of the non-call. “That play wasn’t the reason we lost, but it was tough.”
ETSU running back Jacob Saylors, who was the victim of a face mask penalty — one that was called — six plays before the sack of Riddell, was more definitive in his explanation.
“It was very obvious, very obvious,” Saylors said.
For a team that has done just enough to lose for much of the season, not getting a call in a crucial part of the game wasn’t surprising.
“We’re due some good breaks,” Quarles said. “We’ll save them, I guess, for the future. It’s one of those things. They didn’t call it. It looked like a face mask, but they didn’t call it.”
After Keltner’s field goal, Western Carolina began at the Bucs’ 25-yard line and used three big plays — a 13-yard run, a 16-yard run and a 31-yard pass — to get into field goal range.
When McCollum’s kick split the uprights, the Catamounts stormed the field in celebration after improving to 5-5, 3-4.
Saylors finished with 172 yards rushing on 32 carries. He had a 20-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
Censure Lee caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Gonzales on Western Carolina’s opening drive.
Gonzales started in place of Carlos Lee, the SoCon’s leader in total offense. Gonzales completed 20 of 38 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted twice.
Riddell completed 11 of 22 for 116 yards. Fifty-five of those yards came on one play to Einaj Carter in the fourth quarter.
DODGING A BULLET
The Bucs were in danger of falling behind by two touchdowns early after punter Trace Kelley dropped a snap, setting Western Carolina up deep in ETSU territory. But the Bucs’ defense held, stopping the Catamounts on fourth down.
PICKS
ETSU picked off two Gonzales passes — both in the end zone — to thwart Western Carolina scoring chances. Sheldon Arnold and Alijah Huzzie got the interceptions. Huzzie broke up three passes.
BY THE NUMBERS
The announced attendance of 7,244 on a rainy day broke a string of 11 consecutive sellouts for ETSU.
The Bucs were 3 of 10 on third-down conversions while the Catamounts were 8 of 17.
Lee caught nine passes for 107 yards. McCollum also booted a 40-yard field goal in the second quarter.
Keltner has made 14 of 16 field goal attempts in his last six games. He is 17 for 22 on the season with three of the misses coming from 53 yards.
UP NEXT
The Bucs finish the season Saturday at Mississippi State. Kickoff is set for noon and the game will be carried on SEC+. Western Carolina closes its season by playing host to Chattanooga.