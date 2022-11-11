OLEAN, N.Y. — Behind 32 points from guard Jiselle Thomas, ETSU handed Brenda Mock Brown her first win as Lady Bucs coach Friday night, upending St. Bonaventure 66-58.
It was quick recovery for ETSU (1-1), which dropped its season opener at South Carolina by 70 points earlier in the week. Thomas went 11 of 19 from the field and sank 8 of her 10 free-throw attempts. Nevaeh Brown shot 5 of 6 and made both of her foul shots in a 13-point effort off the bench.
Freshman Journee McDaniel packaged 10 rebounds with seven points and four assists in the victory. Jayla Ruffus-Milner grabbed 12 boards and blocked a pair of shots.
For St. Bonaventure, which slipped to 0-2, Maddie Dziezgowski (6-11 FG) accumulated 18 points and six rebounds. Kirah Dandridge (5-9 FG) was good for 12 points — she added two rejections — while Breauna Ware paired eight points with three steals.
Dziezgowski, Dandridge and Ware each played in a reserve role.
Trailing 13-11 after one period of play, the Bucs nearly doubled the Bonnies’ scoring output (36-19) over the next two quarters. ETSU rode a 13-0 run to a 26-20 halftime advantage, then led by as many as 17 before taking a 47-32 lead to the fourth.
From there, St. Bonaventure pulled within three points on three occasions — the last at 61-54 with 47 seconds to go.
ETSU shot 49 percent (24-49) from the floor — compared to 38.5 (20-52) for the Bonnies — and finished with a 35-26 advantage in rebounds.
The two teams combined for 51 fouls with four players, including Nevaeh Brown, fouling out.