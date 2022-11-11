Bucs logo

OLEAN, N.Y. — Behind 32 points from guard Jiselle Thomas, ETSU handed Brenda Mock Brown her first win as Lady Bucs coach Friday night, upending St. Bonaventure 66-58.

It was quick recovery for ETSU (1-1), which dropped its season opener at South Carolina by 70 points earlier in the week. Thomas went 11 of 19 from the field and sank 8 of her 10 free-throw attempts. Nevaeh Brown shot 5 of 6 and made both of her foul shots in a 13-point effort off the bench.

