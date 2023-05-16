LAS VEGAS — It was moving day at the NCAA Las Vegas Regional golf tournament and nobody moved more than Algot Kleen.
Kleen, an East Tennessee State sophomore, fired an eight-under-par 64 at the Bear’s Best course Tuesday to keep the Bucs on pace to qualify for the NCAA Championship.
Kleen had six birdies and no bogeys when a lightning storm forced a three-hour delay. With three holes to go after play resumed, he sandwiched a couple of pars around an eagle to tie San Francisco’s Matthew Anderson and Northwestern’s Cameron Adam for the lowest round of the day. Adam made three eagles on Tuesday and played the four par-fives in seven under par.
Kleen’s stellar round helped ETSU remain within shouting distance of the top five. The Bucs shot 13 under par for a 36-hole total of 29 under. That had them in sixth place, just behind Northwestern, which posted three eagles on the eighth hole, its 17th of the day.
The top five teams after Wednesday’s final round will advance to the national tournament.
Kleen, whose first-round 70 did not count in ETSU’s team total, moved up 26 spots into a tie for seventh at 10 under.
For the second day in a row, Jack Tickle, a surprise starter playing in place of Remi Chartier, came in with the Bucs’ second-lowest round. Tickle followed his opening 68 with a 70, the same score posted by Matty Dodd-Berry. Mats Ege, the Southern Conference champion and player of the year, finished with a 71.
Tickle was tied for 21st heading into the final round.
Stanford blistered the course for a 22-under total on Tuesday and held the team lead at 42 under. Arizona State was next at 38 under, followed by Virginia at 33 under and San Francisco at 31 under. Northwestern was at 30 under.
Anderson and Stanford’s Ethan Ng were tied for the individual lead at 14 under par.