LAS VEGAS — It was moving day at the NCAA Las Vegas Regional golf tournament and nobody moved more than Algot Kleen.

Kleen, an East Tennessee State sophomore, fired an eight-under-par 64 at the Bear’s Best course Tuesday to keep the Bucs on pace to qualify for the NCAA Championship.

