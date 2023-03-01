The evolution of Jordan King’s game has been an ongoing process this season and the East Tennessee State guard feels like his game is peaking heading into the Southern Conference basketball tournament.

The Bucs take on Western Carolina in Saturday’s quarterfinals in Asheville, North Carolina. They’re coming in on a modest two-game winning streak and having won three of their last five games, including a 63-62 win over UNC Greensboro that ended the Spartans’ hopes at a regular-season title.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you