CHARLESTON, S.C. — Jordan King delivered the kind of game his team needed.

King shook off a season full of struggles to score a career-high 42 points as the Bucs rolled past The Citadel 96-74 Wednesday night in a Southern Conference basketball game to stay undefeated on the road in conference games.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.