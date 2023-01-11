CHARLESTON, S.C. — Jordan King delivered the kind of game his team needed.
King shook off a season full of struggles to score a career-high 42 points as the Bucs rolled past The Citadel 96-74 Wednesday night in a Southern Conference basketball game to stay undefeated on the road in conference games.
“I’m proud of him because he’s had a really tough season,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “I think he lost his confidence for a minute. I didn’t think he was going to get 42, but I thought he’d have a good game.”
ETSU (7-11 overall, 3-2 SoCon) made its first eight shots in an early second-half blitz to go ahead by 19 points. The run was fueled by a pair of 3-point shots from King, who had missed all nine of his field goal attempts in his last game.
This time around, King was feeling it. He made 14 of 19 shots from the field, including 8 of 12 on 3-pointers. He also had seven steals.
“Jordan shot the lights out, but he was our defensive player of the game,” Oliver said,
King punctuated his night with a 3-pointer as he was falling out of bounds in the right corner with the shot-clock winding down. He then added a 4-point play as he swished his seventh 3-pointer from the left corner while being fouled.
“I watched the film from last game and I know that’s not the type of player I am,” King said. “I’m just happy we got the win. That’s the most important thing of all.”
King’s total tied for third all-time in ETSU history. It was the first time a Bucs player reached 40 since T.J. Cromer got 41 in the SoCon tournament in 2017. Tom Chilton has the school record of 52 points, set in 1961.
ETSU has won its last five road SoCon games, dating back to last season. That’s the longest current streak in the league.
Josh Taylor, who missed three games after suffering a concussion against Wofford, shook off the rust early. The 6-foot-8 forward scored six of the Bucs’ first eight points and finished with 13. Jaden Seymour also had a career-high 13 for the Bucs, while DeAnthony Tipler had 11 points and seven rebounds.
ETSU finished with 16 steals and 17 assists while turning the ball over 12 times. The Bucs came in as the worst 3-point-shooting team in the league and when Taylor swished one, four minutes into the second half, the lead was 20.
Moments later King made another 3-pointer and added a steal and a layup and it was 63-39. The Bulldogs fought their way back in it with a 22-7 run. Suddenly, the Bucs only led 70-61.
King jumper stopped the momentum with a mid-range jumper and the Bucs stayed comfortably ahead the rest of the way.
The Citadel (6-11, 1-4) was led by Stephen Clark’s 27 points and five blocked shots. Austin Ash and Jackson Price each had 11 points.
UP NEXT
The Bucs return home to take on Mercer on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.
The ETSU women will play host to Samford on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Freedom Hall in a rare women’s-men’s doubleheader.