King

Ashton King (10) is greeted at home plate after one of his three school-record-tying three home runs.

 ETSU photo

Ashton King had an afternoon for the record books Saturday.

East Tennessee State’s senior shortstop belted three home runs and had eight RBIs — tying two school records — as the Bucs beat Seton Hall 17-10 in a nonconference baseball game at Thomas Stadium.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you