Ashton King had an afternoon for the record books Saturday.
East Tennessee State’s senior shortstop belted three home runs and had eight RBIs — tying two school records — as the Bucs beat Seton Hall 17-10 in a nonconference baseball game at Thomas Stadium.
King became the second player in ETSU history to drive in eight runs, tying the record set by Mike Ellzey on April 1, 1978 — exactly 45 years ago. He also joined four other players — Dylan Pratt, Paul Hoilman, Bo Reeder and Chad Boruff — as the only Bucs with three homers in a game. Boruff was the first player to do it — 23 years ago on April 1, 2000.
According to available records, King is the first player in school history to hit three homers and drive in eight runs in a single game.
All eight RBIs came off homers — a three-run shot in the second inning, a two-run shot in the third inning and a three-run shot in the seventh.
The strong wind played a big role in the long ball, as each team clubbed four homers. The other ETSU home run came off the bat of Garett Wallace.
Heading into the seventh-inning stretch with the score tied 9-9, ETSU (13-12) rallied for eight runs and never looked back.
On a day when runs were cheap, ETSU reliever Cade Carlson worked the final 3 1/3 innings, allowing just one run on three hits. He improved to 2-0 with both wins coming this week.
All 10 players who came to the plate for ETSU recorded at least one hit. Seven of the 10 finished with multi-hit days, led by Nick Iannantone, who went 4 for 5 to raise his batting average to .467. Wallace, Cameron Sisneros and King had three hits apiece as the Bucs had 22 hits. Cody Miller, Noah Webb and Ethan Plyler each had two hits.
In total, ETSU finished with a season-high 38 total bases on four homers, four doubles and a load of singles. King accounted for eight of the runs, while Webb and Wallace combined for five RBIs.
Seton Hall (11-13) was led by Alex Clyde, who sent 3 for 4 with two RBIs.
The two teams will finish the series Sunday at 11:30 a.m.