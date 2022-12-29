SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The final seconds were finally kind to the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team.
Justice Smith scored 20 points and Jordan King reached 1,000 for his career just when the Bucs needed it as ETSU opened Southern Conference play with a 73-71 victory over Wofford on Thursday night at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.
Josh Taylor made a defensive play at the final horn and the Bucs ended a five-game losing streak.
“I’m extremely happy to get back to winning a game,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “Certainly, my guys needed it. I just think from a mental standpoint, they just needed to walk out of the gym with a win.”
King put the Bucs up for good with back-to-back 3-pointers in the closing minutes that gave him 14 points and 1,000 for his career.
“He threw in some shots that we saw him throw in all last year,” said Oliver, whose team improved to 5-9 overall, 1-0 in the SoCon. “He hadn’t been making them but he made some big ones tonight.”
Holding a two-point lead with 40 seconds remaining, the Bucs turned the ball over and their final-minute woes appeared set to continue. During the five-game losing streak, they had lost every game by four points or less.
This time, they made the plays. As B.J. Mack launched a potential go-ahead 3-pointer in the closing seconds, King grabbed the rebound. He tripped and was called for a travel with four seconds left.
That gave the Terriers a chance to tie or win. They threw the ball inside to Jackson Sivills, where Taylor got his hand on the ball, preventing Wofford from even getting a shot. The buzzer sounded and the losing streak was over.
DeAnthony Tipler had 12 points for the Bucs, making 4 of 7 from 3-point range.
Smith, who scored 56 points in a Division II game last year, made 7 of 11 shots from the field.
ETSU outrebounded Wofford 42-31 with Jaden Seymour getting eight and Smith seven.
Mack and Messiah Jones led Wofford (8-6, 0-1) with 17 points apiece. Jackson Paveletzke added 14.
The Terriers finished 5 of 31 on 3 pointers while the Bucs made 10 out of 20.
THE COMEBACK
Wofford led the entire first half.
Seymour hadn’t scored until the Bucs began to really make their move in the second half with a 15-5 run. The sophomore forward scored six points as the Bucs pulled out to a 59-49 lead. Seymour also had a blocked shot that was turned into a layup during the big stretch.
Meanwhile, Tipler made two of his 3-pointers.
Wofford, which had missed 23 of its first 24 3-point shots, then got a three from B.J. Mack and two from Paveletzke, the reigning SoCon player of the week.
Suddenly, Wofford had pulled into a 65-65 tie.
King then hit a step-back 3-pointer with 3:35 left and the Bucs were back up, 68-65. They never trailed again.
BROCK’S BACK
Brock Jancek, who had missed post-Christmas practice with an illness, kept the Bucs close with a seven-point first half. Jancek came into the game shooting 75% from the field and he made all three of his field goal attempts in the first half. He finished 4 for 4 with nine points, increasing his shooting percentage to 78.1%.
UP NEXT
The Bucs travel to Lexington, Virginia, on Saturday to take on VMI. Wofford plays host to UNC Greensboro.