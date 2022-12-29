SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The final seconds were finally kind to the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team.

Justice Smith scored 20 points and Jordan King reached 1,000 for his career just when the Bucs needed it as ETSU opened Southern Conference play with a 73-71 victory over Wofford on Thursday night at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.

