What can Jordan King do for an encore?
King’s last game was one for the record books with 42 points against The Citadel. Now the East Tennessee State shooting guard returns home with the Bucs to face Mercer on Saturday and all eyes will be on him.
The 42 points tied for third place in a single game in ETSU history and may have given King his swagger back.
“I’ve been working for this,” King said. “I’ve just been working hard, you know, just to get to this level and I’m happy to see all the hard work is paying off. I’ve been really down the whole season. I haven’t been playing my best basketball. I’m just happy I got my confidence back.”
Of course, with two games a week during the Southern Conference schedule, you’re only as good as your last game. And King knows things can turn in a hurry. He had missed all nine of his shots in the Bucs’ previous game, a home loss to Furman.
After that dud against the Paladins, King owned up to his performance during a meeting with the team. The preseason All-SoCon pick had yet to live up to his billing and it was obvious the pressure was beginning to build.
“He’s had a really tough season,” Bucs coach Desmond Oliver said. “And a lot of his misfortune has been on him, from a mental standpoint. I think he expected to have these kinds of games from day one. He kind of got behind the eight ball and was struggling. And because our roster has been what it was with injuries, the pressure for him to step up in some games that we've lost and make a few more shots was there and he wasn't doing it.
“He came in on Monday. We had meetings this week and we talked about our team. He owned it. He said ‘It’s on me. I’m the reason for this.’ He said ‘I’m not leading … and I’m going to change it.’ ”
King’s output increased his scoring average to a team-leading 14.2 points per game.
FULL STRENGTH
The Bucs (7-11 overall, 3-2 SoCon) had everyone available in the 96-74 win over The Citadel. Josh Taylor and Brock Jancek, both 6-foot-8 forwards, had missed games leading up to Wednesday and when they were back in the rotation, ETSU looked like a different team.
ROAD KILL
ETSU has won its last five road SoCon games, dating back to last season. That’s the longest current streak in the conference.
The Bucs are 0-2 at home in league games this season.
ABOUT THE BEARS
The Bears (7-11 overall) are 0-5 in the SoCon, having lost those games by an average of 17 points. Their one close call was a 53-52 loss to Wofford. They lost by 29 points to Chattanooga and by 28 to Western Carolina.
Jalyn McCreary, a 6-foot-8 junior, leads Mercer in scoring at 14.2 points per game. Kamar Robertson, a 6-foot senior, averages 12.5
Greg Gary is in his fourth season as Mercer’s head coach. The former Purdue assistant won 51 games in his first three years with the Bears.
WOMEN’S MATINEE
Saturday will be a doubleheader at Freedom Hall. The ETSU women will take on Samford at 1 p.m. while the ETSU-Mercer men’s game is set for 4 p.m.
The ETSU women come in 13-5 overall, 0-2 in the SoCon after falling to Chattanooga and Mercer to open the conference season. Samford is 9-9, 3-0.