Jordan King is coming off one of the best games in ETSU history.

 Tom Raymond

What can Jordan King do for an encore?

King’s last game was one for the record books with 42 points against The Citadel. Now the East Tennessee State shooting guard returns home with the Bucs to face Mercer on Saturday and all eyes will be on him.

