Zach Borisch knows what kind of record the East Tennessee State football team had last season, but that didn’t deter him from wanting to join the Bucs.
Borisch, a running back who transferred from Idaho, is one of many new faces trying to help ETSU climb back into the upper echelon of the Southern Conference.
“I’m here to help in whatever way,” Borisch said before Thursday’s workout as part of spring practice. “I know last year the record didn't indicate as good as we are. And I think we’re going to do the right things to turn that around. I think it was just small things that we were missing to be a really good team last year and I think the coaches know everything that went wrong and they know how they can fix it. I think we’re going to bounce back and be great this year. I love what I see. I love the energy. I like the guys, like the coaches, like the atmosphere. I’m really happy to be here.”
Borisch rushed for 792 yards in 19 games for Idaho. He also played a little quarterback and rushed for 205 yards against Eastern Washington, ranked No. 9 in the FCS poll at the time, in his first start at that position.
“He just gives an unbelievable effort,” ETSU’s second-year coach George Quarles said. “We have to slow him down sometimes.”
Why did Borisch chose ETSU when he decided to transfer, knowing the Bucs had gone 3-8 in Quarles’ first season?
“The coaching staff,” he said. “They were great. I thought they really wanted me and I liked the place. I just I felt like I belonged.”
When asked what ETSU fans can expect from him when the lights come on in the fall, Borisch said “Tell them that I’ll play my heart out on every play. Really, I’ll give you guys all my best effort on every single down and I’ll have a smile doing it. I love playing ball.”
SO FAR, SO GOOD
Quarles seems pleased with the attitude of his team halfway through spring practice.
“I don’t know that we’re more talented than we were last year, but I will say this group seems hungry and more bought in,” he said. “The energy is better. They seem to get after a little bit and seem to be having fun, for whatever reason.”
SPRING BREAK
Spring practice will be cut in half by spring break this year for ETSU. After Thursday’s workout the Bucs aren’t scheduled to resume team activities until March 20.
Quarles hopes his players don’t come back from spring break out of shape.
“We’ll talk a lot about it,” Quarles said. “And hopefully some of them will do some stuff while they’re at the beach or wherever they’re going. Some of them are just going back home.”
The annual spring game is scheduled for April 1 and Quarles said the Bucs will probably do more hitting than they have done in the past.
“We’ve got some positions that we’re going to be really young and we’ll need to get as many reps as we can, so we’ll go we’ll probably go at it,” Quarles said. “I don’t know how long we can go in the spring game, but we’ll probably tackle some and get after it a little bit. And we’ve got to get going to lift afterward. We’ve got to get in the weight room and get stronger and bigger.”