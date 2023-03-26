The East Tennessee State baseball team could have easily folded.
Coming off two blowout losses to Samford, the Bucs were down by seven runs to the Bulldogs in the middle of the second inning. Instead of collapsing, they battled back to score a 17-12 victory in Sunday’s series finale.
ETSU (11-11 overall, 1-2 Southern Conference) had 16 hits overall and six different players accounted for multiple RBIs.
“Our guys showed a good job of being resilient,” ETSU coach Joe Pennucci said. “It’s tough to lose two in a row the way we did and then get punched in the mouth. You can go down or you can punch back, and they did that.”
Designated hitter Noah Iannantone landed some haymakers with a two-run home run, a triple and two doubles. He finished 4-for-5 with three RBIs and five runs scored.
Ashton King also had a pair of doubles, going 4-for-5 and scoring four runs.
“Ashton has been a good player for us for a long time,” Pennucci said. “Nick gives you a good at-bat every time. He does a good job of finding hits, which is the key.”
Several Bucs found hits Sunday.
Tommy Barth had two hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs. Marshall Awtry had had three RBIs, including a two-run home run, and Garrett Wallace finished with two hits and two RBIs.
Noah Gent also drove in two runs, as he put the Bucs ahead for good in the fifth inning.
“That go-ahead RBI, he gave me two off-speed pitches so I figured he’d come back with a heater,” Gent said. “I put the ball in play hard to get the job done for the team. This game shows we’ve got fight in us and we have heart. The comeback shows a lot about the guys’ character.”
On a day when offense ruled, Nathanial Tate (3-1) was the winning pitcher despite giving up 14 hits and 10 runs over 6 1/3 innings. Derek McCarley picked up his second save of the year after allowing up two runs over the final 2 1/3 innings.
While the big day at the plate stood out, the Bucs also did a lot of the little things against the Bulldogs (13-11, 2-1). An example was the sixth inning, when ETSU held a two-run lead, but picked off a potential tying run at first.
The next Samford batter, Stephen Klein, had a solo home run, but the Bucs remained ahead by one. In the bottom frame, ETSU’s Cameron Sisneros was behind in the count, but stayed patient to draw a walk. Iannantone then blasted a home run to center field for a three-run lead.
“Those are the little things in baseball that go a long way,” Pennucci said. “Also, the pick-off keeps the pitch count down, so that was a big deal.”
Pennucci pointed out the Southern Conference season has just begun and the team is ready for the long haul. Before that, the Bucs have another week of non-conference games, going to Radford on Tuesday and returning home for a three-game weekend series against Seton Hall starting Friday.