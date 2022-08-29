Joe Hugley is coming back to East Tennessee State.
Hugley, who has spent the past two seasons working for former ETSU coach Steve Forbes at Wake Forest, will be joining Desmond Oliver’s staff as an assistant coach with the Bucs.
Hugley announced the move on Twitter.
The 6-foot-9 forward played one season at ETSU after transferring from Central Connecticut State. He averaged 9.4 points per game for the ETSU team that went 30-4, won the Southern Conference, and didn’t get to play in the canceled NCAA Tournament.
“I’m super excited to come back to JC. Looking forward to a great year and a chance to hang another banner in Freedom Hall,” Hugley posted.
At ETSU, Hugley was the leader on a championship team packed with talent. He was the director of player relations at Wake Forest.
“Joe Hugley is an outstanding coach, communicator, and relationship builder,” Forbes said Monday. “His impact on the lives of our players, on and off the court, has played an important role in our success at Wake Forest. As a player at ETSU, he brought tremendous value to our 30-4 team, as an unquestioned leader and the most prominent voice in our locker room.
“During his playing days, Joe established meaningful and long-lasting relationships amongst the faculty, staff, and fanbase at ETSU. I’m sure everyone that loves ETSU basketball will be excited about him joining Coach Oliver’s staff.”
Hugley spent the past two summers as the head coach of the Bucketneers, a group of ETSU alumni, in The Basketball Tournament, the million-dollar, winner-take-all event.
Hugley will replace Patrice Days, who left for a position at Mississippi State.
Sports Editor
Joe Avento is the Sports Editor for the Johnson City Press and Kingsport Times News and has covered East Tennessee State University athletics and local golf since 1987.
