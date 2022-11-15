ASHEVILLE, N.C. — College basketball coaching legend Roy Williams was back in his hometown Sunday, presenting the Most Valuable Player award at the Asheville Championship.
Williams, who won three national championships at North Carolina as a head coach, finished with 903 victories, fifth on the all-time list of Division I men’s coaches.
A 2007 inductee into the Bas- ketball Hall of Fame, Williams spent 18 years as head coach of the Tar Heels and 15 years at Kansas. Overall, his teams made nine Final Four appearances over his head coaching career. He is the only coach to lead two different programs to Final Four appearances.
He actually has four national championships, having served as an assistant to Dean Smith on the 1982 team. His favorite single-game memory was paying tribute to Smith by running the legendary coach’s offense in a 2015 victory over Georgia Tech.
“Coach Smith passed away and our first game back at the Smith Center, nobody knew except us that the first play of the game we went four corners,” Williams said. “Marcus Paige made a bounce pass to Brice Johnson. He laid it up. It was out of respect and a tribute to Coach Smith. I got emotional and had to sit down on the bench.”
Overall, he’s most proud of the relationships with the players. It’s truly more than a catchphrase when people say the Carolina family. Smith was known for taking the time to send handwritten letters to former players, while Williams is often in contact with alumni through phone calls and texts.
“I had great relationships with the kids and that’s what I enjoyed the most,” Williams said. “When I look back, of course you remember the national championships and big wins. But what I loved was my players and I enjoyed that more than anything.”
The 1982 national championship team featured tournament MVP James Worthy, Sam Perkins and a freshman that Williams recruited named Michael Jordan. In a moment that helped define his legendary career, Jordan hit the winning jump shot in a 63-62 victory over Georgetown.
“I was the first coach to get really excited about him,” Williams said. “Eddie Folger, Bill Guthridge, Coach Smith and I did the recruiting. He was a fantastic player and we thought he was going to be great. But he exceeded what we thought by a million miles. Nobody had an idea he was going to become the greatest player to ever play the game.”
Williams has local ties, living as an infant in Mitchell County, N.C., before his family relocated to Asheville — where he later attended T.C. Robertson High School.
He played on the junior varsity team at North Carolina under Coach Smith. After graduating from UNC, his took a position at Charles Owen High School in Black Mountain, N.C., where he served as basketball, golf and freshman football coach.
There’s always a special feeling for Williams when he comes back to the area.
“The mountains are home. Every time we start coming up Interstate 40, right before you get to Old Fort and see the mountains, it’s a good, fuzzy feeling,” Williams said. “I always say this is God’s country. The people have been great to me here for many, many years.”
His home territory proved to be fertile recruiting ground for Williams, yielding players such as future Tennessee coach Buzz Peterson and Brad Daugherty, the No. 1 pick of the 1985 NBA draft.
Now 72, Williams has been a visible supporter of the Tar Heels since retiring. He attended Carolina’s NCAA tournament games last season, including the championship loss to Kansas. Otherwise, Williams has stayed busy, devoting much of his efforts to raising money for cancer research.
“I’ve done a lot with my children and grandchildren and I’ve done a lot of speaking. Doing things for cancer research is especially important for me,” he said. “I miss the coaching, the locker room, the bus rides and practice every day. But I made the decision for the right reason because I wasn’t doing the job as well as I had in the past.”
He still has close ties with the current group of Tar Heels, the No. 1 ranked team in the country. His former assistant Hubert Davis is the head coach and many of the players were starters on his final teams.
“They’re really good and they’re experienced,” Williams said. “Armando (Bacot), Leaky (Black), R.J. (Davis) and Caleb (Love) started for me three years ago. They’re very gifted and Hubert is the perfect coach for them. He’s going to push them as every team needs pushing because if you want to be the best team, you can’t accept being OK.”