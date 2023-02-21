BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech pulled ahead early and never look back Tuesday, beating East Tennessee State 15-5 in a non-conference baseball game at Atlantic Union Bank Park.
It was the Hokies’ home opener and their 10th consecutive victory over ETSU.
Carson DeMartini hit a grand slam in the sixth inning to put the game away for the 14th-ranked Hokies, who improved to 3-1. Christian Martin drove in a pair of runs and stole home while Chris Cannizzaro had a three-run home run.
ETSU, which fell to 2-2, got RBI singles by Garett Wallace in the fourth inning and Cameron Sisneros in the sixth. Tommy Barth and Cody Miller got back-to-back run-scoring doubles in the seventh and Justin Hanvey hit a pinch-hit solo homer in the eighth.
It was the first game of a 13-game homestand for the Hokies, who won’t go on the road again until March 14 when they travel to Johnson City to face ETSU.
Johnson City’s David Bryant, who transferred from Radford to Virginia Tech, walked twice and scored a run while batting leadoff and playing shortstop.
The Hokies jumped ahead with a little help as Cannizzaro scored on a wild pitch from Bucs starter Landon Smiddy. They didn’t need any help in the second as Martin had an RBI single and Cannizarro blasted a three-run homer to left field to make it 4-0.
Martin added a run-scoring triple in the fourth before Martin stole home as part of a double steal.
DeMartini’s grand slam made it 11-4. DeMartini led the Hokies with three hits.
Catcher Noah Webb went 2 for 4 with a double to lead the Bucs.
ETSU begins a three-game series at Georgia Southern on Friday while the Hokies host Bryant in a three-game series over the weekend.