Jalen Haynes is starting to figure things out and that can be only good news for East Tennessee State’s basketball team as it heads to Alabama for a matchup against Samford on Saturday.
Over the past five games, Haynes, the Bucs’ center, has averaged 21.2 points and has become the team’s full-time go-to guy.
“Jalen Haynes has a chance to be special player here when it’s all said and done,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “His body’s going to continue to change and reshape itself. His game will go from being what he is now — driving, slashing inside guy — to a pick-and-pop 3-point shooter. His defense is getting better. He’s got tremendous upside.”
For the time being, Haynes is dominating inside. The 6-foot-8, 255-pound sophomore made 10 of his 11 shots in the Bucs’ last game, a 77-52 win over Wofford. He’s shooting 58% from the field, second in the Southern Conference among players with enough attempts to qualify. Teammate Brock Jancek is making 74% but doesn’t have enough shots to be listed among the leaders.
Haynes' scoring average has increased to 13.9 points per game, second on the team to Jordan King’s 14.2.
Tip-off time for the Bucs and Bulldogs in the Pete Hana Center in Birmingham is set for 3 p.m. (EST).
Samford beat ETSU 69-59 on Jan. 18. Haynes led the Bucs with 18 points and eight rebounds. Logan Dye, the Bulldogs’ leading scorer, had 19 against the Bucs, five more than his season average.
Samford (15-9 overall) is in a three-way tie for first place in the SoCon standings with Furman and UNC Greensboro at 9-2. Those are the only three teams with winning conference records.
ETSU comes in 9-15, 5-6, having won four of five SoCon road games.
Samford opened the SoCon schedule with eight consecutive wins before losing to Furman and Wofford. The Bulldogs are coming off an 85-77 victory at Western Carolina.
“They’re going to try to disrupt our rhythm,” Oliver said. “They’ll be concerned with J. Haynes and company inside the paint and they’ll play a lot of zone. That requires us to share the ball. I’m certain we’ll see some 1-3-1, maybe some 2-3. So ball movement and shot making will be important for us to win that game.”