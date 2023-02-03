Jalen Haynes

ETSU center Jalen Haynes has been on a tear as of late.

 TOM RAYMOND

Jalen Haynes is starting to figure things out and that can be only good news for East Tennessee State’s basketball team as it heads to Alabama for a matchup against Samford on Saturday.

Over the past five games, Haynes, the Bucs’ center, has averaged 21.2 points and has become the team’s full-time go-to guy.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you