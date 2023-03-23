Brooks Savage’s rebuilding job at East Tennessee State might have gotten a little bit more difficult.
Jalen Haynes, perhaps ETSU’s top returning player, has entered the transfer portal, joining a growing list of former teammates.
Brooks Savage’s rebuilding job at East Tennessee State might have gotten a little bit more difficult.
Jalen Haynes, perhaps ETSU’s top returning player, has entered the transfer portal, joining a growing list of former teammates.
Just days after Savage took over to replace the fired Desmond Oliver as the Bucs’ head coach, Haynes decided to see if he could find somewhere else to play. The 6-foot-8, 255-pound center finished the season on a strong note. He averaged 12.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game and was becoming more dominant as the season wore on.
He joins Jordan King and DeAnthony Tipler as the only players to average in double figures this past season. All three are in the portal after a 12-20 season and a coaching change.
Also in the transfer portal are little-used forward Cameron George and Charlie Weber, who sat out the entire season because of concussion concerns.
King and Haynes could be welcomed back if they don’t find a satisfactory landing spot. Both are reportedly looking for a Name, Image and Likeness financial deal larger than anybody connected to ETSU can offer them.
King would be a graduate transfer and would be eligible immediately at a new school. Haynes already used his one-time free transfer when he came to ETSU from Virginia Tech and would likely have to sit out a year if he transferred.
Sports Editor
Joe Avento is the Sports Editor for the Johnson City Press and Kingsport Times News and has covered East Tennessee State University athletics and local golf since 1987.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.