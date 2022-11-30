Jalen Haynes was about as efficient as possible and he helped the East Tennessee State men’s basketball break a three-game losing streak.

Haynes made all eight of his shots and scored 19 points Wednesday night as the Bucs beat Mars Hill 84-56 in a nonconference game at Freedom Hall.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you