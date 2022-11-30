ETSU’s Jalen Haynes drives past Mars Hill’s Marvin Hires on Wednesday. Haynes made all eight of his field-goal attempts and 3 of 4 free-throw attempts for a game-high 19 points in the Bucs’ 84-56 rout.
Jalen Haynes was about as efficient as possible and he helped the East Tennessee State men’s basketball break a three-game losing streak.
Haynes made all eight of his shots and scored 19 points Wednesday night as the Bucs beat Mars Hill 84-56 in a nonconference game at Freedom Hall.
“J-Haynes is turning into one of the best post players out there,” said ETSU coach Desmond Oliver, whose team improved to 4-4.
The Bucs’ big man only missed once all night, and that came from the free-throw line, where he was 3 for 4. He also had seven rebounds and a couple of assists.
“It’s pretty hard not to miss in the paint because everything is pretty much contested,” Haynes said. “So games like that are just rare.”
Making Haynes’ performance even more remarkable was that he wasn’t the go-to guy in the Bucs’ game plan.
“Our game plan is to always to win the paint,” Oliver said. “I figured they would scout J-Haynes and he would probably be a non-factor early on because of them trapping him like most teams do.”
Haynes’ big night led a balanced scoring attack for ETSU. DeAnthony Tipler came back from a one-game suspension for breaking an unspecified team rule and scored 14 points, making 4 of 8 from 3-point range.
Jordan King also had 14 points, going 6 of 12 from the field. Jaden Seymour added 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Josh Taylor had 11 points, including a spinning, one-handed dunk in the closing minute.
The Bucs finished with 22 assists, getting seven from Allen Strothers.
“The guys weren’t super selfish at wanting to get theirs,” Oliver said. “They were fine with sharing it.”
The Bucs shot 63% from the field in the first half, which helped make up for 13 turnovers. They led 39-28 at halftime and by as many as 30 points in the second half.
Ball security has become a major concern and ETSU finished with 22 turnovers, but Oliver said he’s going to stop talking about them.
“This is my last day talking about it,” he said. “We’ll work on it in practice and be subtle, but I’m not going to talk about it much.”
ETSU outrebounded the Lions (2-5) 45-26 and got 52 points in the paint.
The Bucs were playing without forward Brock Jancek, who suffered an ankle injury against Appalachian State and has missed the last two games. He is expected to return to practice some time next week.
Mars Hill was led by Kory Davis, who scored 16 points.
The Bucs stretched their winning streak against non-Division I opponents to 73 games. The last time they lost to a non-Division I team was the first game of the 1987-88 season, a 77-52 loss to then-Division III UNC Greensboro. That was the first college game for Mister Jennings and Greg Dennis, both ETSU Athletics Hall of Famers.
ETSU plays host to Jacksonville State on Saturday. Tipoff time is 4 p.m. The school will retire the jersey of Tim Smith, the Bucs’ all-time leading scorer.