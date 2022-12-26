Patrick Good has started the next phase of his basketball career.

A few seasons removed from a record-setting career at David Crockett High School and a championship run at East Tennessee State, Good is an assistant at Lincoln Memorial, currently the No. 8 team in NCAA Division II rankings.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

