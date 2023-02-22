Gatewood joins Bucs as one of four new staff members

Austin Gatewood is back with the Bucs

 Dakota Hamilton

East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles announced the hiring of four new assistant coaches and the reassignment of four others on Wednesday.

Austin Gatewood, a key member of the ETSU’s 2018 Southern Conference championship team, has come back to his alma mater to coach outside linebackers. He has spent the last four seasons on the staff at Vanderbilt.

