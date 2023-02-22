Gatewood joins Bucs as one of four new staff members

East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles announced the hiring of four new assistant coaches and the reassignment of four others on Wednesday.
Austin Gatewood, a key member of the ETSU’s 2018 Southern Conference championship team, has come back to his alma mater to coach outside linebackers. He has spent the last four seasons on the staff at Vanderbilt.
He joins Dallas Dickey (wide receivers), Kirk Garner (running backs) and Jay Guillermo (offensive line) as new coaches on the staff.
Others to change positions are Dwight Evans (defensive line), Dylan Lewellyn (inside linebackers, special teams coordinator), Logan Marchi (tight ends, recruiting coordinator) and Price Partrick (quarterbacks).
“We are excited about the new additions to our staff,” Quarles said. “They are great people, who bring new energy to our program. We can’t wait to get started and get better every day.”
Dickey returns to Johnson City after spending the 2022 season as wide receivers coach at UT Martin. He spent four seasons as ETSU’s offensive quality control coach under Randy Sanders.
Garner, who played at Virginia, has spent the last two seasons at Vanderbilt where he served as an offensive quality control assistant.
For his career, he played in 44 games, making 169 tackles.
Guillermo, a highly touted offensive lineman at Clemson, comes to ETSU after spending the 2022 season at the Virginia as an offensive graduate assistant.
Guillermo played for Quarles at Maryville High School where he was part of two Tennessee state championship teams.
The Bucs are getting ready for spring practice, which will begin Feb. 28 with the annual spring game set for April 1.