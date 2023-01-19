GREENVILLE, S.C. — Sarah Thompson found the range from outside and it was too much for Furman to handle.

Thompson made three 3-point shots in less than two minutes to key a 16-0 third-quarter run and the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team got its first Southern Conference victory by beating Furman 64-56 Thursday night at Timmons Arena.

