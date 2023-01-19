GREENVILLE, S.C. — Sarah Thompson found the range from outside and it was too much for Furman to handle.
Thompson made three 3-point shots in less than two minutes to key a 16-0 third-quarter run and the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team got its first Southern Conference victory by beating Furman 64-56 Thursday night at Timmons Arena.
Thompson, a sophomore guard from Gate City who came in averaging 3.3 points per game, finished with a career-high 12. Kendall Folley led the Bucs with 15 points and six assists. Nevaeha Brown had 13 and Jiselle Thomas had 11.
“I’m just proud of our girls because we’ve just been through so much,” ETSU coach Brenda Mock Brown said. “It’s a road win. We had multiple people step up and we hit some shots.”
The Bucs had enjoyed a surprisingly successful non-conference portion of the schedule and then lost their first three SoCon games. They improved to 14-6 overall, 1-3 in the conference.
ETSU center Jayla Ruffus-Milner missed her first game after suffering a season-ending knee injury in the last game against Samford. She had been the Bucs’ leading rebounder and her absence was obvious. Furman out-rebounded ETSU 41-33.
Jakhyiah Davis started in Ruffus-Milner’s place and contributed four points and five rebounds. Guard Courtney Moore, who also injured a knee against Samford, was back in the lineup and swished her first 3-point shot.
Thompson’s outburst in the third quarter enabled the Bucs to turn a 10-point deficit into a 46-40 lead. ETSU made five 3-pointers in the third quarter and took a 53-45 advantage into the fourth. The third quarter ended with a 23-5 ETSU run.
Thompson connected again early in the fourth and Folley followed with the Bucs’ eighth 3-pointer of the night, giving ETSU its first double-digit lead at 59-48.
Sydney James scored 20 points for Furman (9-10, 1-3). Jada Session had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The Bucs return to action Saturday with a game at Wofford.