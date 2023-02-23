Former Tennessee coach and current athletic director Phillip Fulmer, left, talks with former Florida head coach Steve Spurrier before an NCAA college football game between Florida and Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten scores a touchdown in a 2015 game against the New York Giants. Witten, a former Tennessee standout for coach Phil Fulmer, had his 1,000th career NFL catch in the game.
Former Tennessee coach and current athletic director Phillip Fulmer, left, talks with former Florida head coach Steve Spurrier before an NCAA college football game between Florida and Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Phil Fulmer (right) appears with ETSU play-by-play announcer Jay Sandos on the Bucs coaches show in 2015.
Joe Avento
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten scores a touchdown in a 2015 game against the New York Giants. Witten, a former Tennessee standout for coach Phil Fulmer, had his 1,000th career NFL catch in the game.
Phillip Fulmer has deep ties to the Tri-Cities, from his relationships with local players to his role in raising funds to help rebuild the East Tennessee State University football program.
Fulmer, who coached Tennessee to the 1998 national championship and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2012, recently spoke about some of the players as well as his role in the return of ETSU football prior to the recent Salvation Army’s Souper Bowl for the Hungry luncheon in Johnson City.
BACK IN JOHNSON CITY
Fulmer served as a consultant and special assistant to ETSU athletic director Richard Sander when the Bucs were bringing back football for the 2015 season. He briefly talked about the benefits of the Bucs reinstating their football program.
“We were able to help a lot of young people, men and women, with scholarships for trainers, band members, cheerleaders and the things that go with having a football program,” Fulmer said. “It’s one of the feathers I wear proudly, the efforts with Dr. (Brian) Noland and Dr. Sander and all the great donors at East Tennessee State.”
LOCAL PLAYERS
Fulmer, a longtime Maryville resident, coached two local players — Aubrayo Franklin from Science Hill and Jason Witten from Elizabethton — who went on to have long and successful NFL careers. He told a little about what made each of them special players.
Franklin played 11 NFL seasons, actually longer in the NFL than another Science Hill legend, Steve Spurrier. Drafted by the Ravens in 2003, Franklin played with the Ravens, 49ers, Saints, Chargers and Colts. He’s now living outside Atlanta.
“I talked to Aubrayo a little while ago and told him how proud I was of him,” Fulmer said. “He became a franchise player with the 49ers and has gone on to have success outside of football. Not just a football player, but a great person.”
Fulmer spoke about recruiting Witten as a defensive end, and the decision to make him a tight end. Witten had 39 catches for 493 yards his junior year at Tennessee before turning pro. He made the winning catch in the Vols’ 41-38, five-overtime victory over Arkansas and scored on a 64-yard touchdown play against Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.
Witten went on to become one of the NFL’s greatest all-time tight ends and the leading receiver in Dallas Cowboys history. He’s now coaching high school football in Texas.
“Jason’s story is just wonderful. When recruiting him to Tennessee, I told him he would play defense,” Fulmer said. “He wasn’t very happy with me when I told him he would be a tight end. He made the move, but begrudgingly and didn’t speak to me about a month. Then, he got the hang of everything and the rest is history.”
FULMER VS. SPURRIER
Spurrier was Fulmer’s main coaching rival during his Tennessee tenure. Spurrier, as the coach at Florida and later South Carolina, enjoyed a 9-5 advantage in the rivalry. He never missed a chance to needle Vols fans back in the day.
Despite their rivalry, Fulmer explained the two became good friends, even appearing together when College Gameday was in Knoxville in 2016. Fulmer credits Spurrier for being one of the most innovative coaches ever in the college game.
“Obviously, we had a bitter rivalry,” Fulmer said. “He will get mad at me, but I think Steve is a great guy until someone puts a microphone in front of him. He’s really a wonderful guy. He was huge in our conference with the evolution. He changed the conference into more of a passing league. I always wish him and Jeri well.”
REMEMBERING MILLS
Fulmer was also good friends with Elizabethton’s Johnny Mills, who played wide receiver for the Vols from 1964-66. Mills, whose 225 receiving yards against Kentucky stood as a single-game UT record for 35 years, was an inspiration for Fulmer.
As a player, Fulmer had a successful career as an All-Southeastern Conference guard for the Vols. He was on the 1969 SEC championship team, the 1970 Sugar Bowl champion team that finished 11-1 and the 1971 team that beat Arkansas 14-13 in the Liberty Bowl.
“Everybody loved Johnny. He was quite a character,” Fulmer said. “He was a great player, a great leader on the team who had the right stuff about him as a man. He was much more than a Tennessee legend, but a real personality.”