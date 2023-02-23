Phillip Fulmer has deep ties to the Tri-Cities, from his relationships with local players to his role in raising funds to help rebuild the East Tennessee State University football program.

Fulmer, who coached Tennessee to the 1998 national championship and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2012, recently spoke about some of the players as well as his role in the return of ETSU football prior to the recent Salvation Army’s Souper Bowl for the Hungry luncheon in Johnson City.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

