The 20th anniversary celebration was something special. Former University of Tennessee football coach Phillip Fulmer expects the 25th anniversary to be even better.
This year marks a quarter-century since the magical 1998 season when the Vols became the first national champions of the BCS era.
“We had a great celebration at 20 years and I expect 25 to be even better with the players, coaches and administrators back,” Fulmer said. “That team was special as we just lost the class of ’97 and three first-rounders and 12 players overall drafted.”
Fulmer, 72, explained it was a year the Vols were picked third in the SEC East behind Florida and Georgia. Quarterback Peyton Manning had gone on to become the No. 1 pick of the 1998 NFL draft. Defensive back Terry Fair and wide receiver Marcus Nash were also first-round choices.
Fulmer, the guest speaker at Friday’s Salvation Army Souper Bowl for the Hungry luncheon at Holiday Inn, told how others stepped up with the loss of such big stars. That was certainly the case with quarterback Tee Martin, who led the Vols to a perfect 13-0 season.
“They weren’t going to let Tee Martin down,” Fulmer said. “We were already a close team with the coaches, players and administrators. We really bonded together. It took a little bit for the offense to catch up with the defense, but Tee really took over as a leader.”
The season opened with the Vols ranked No. 10 nationally. They pulled out a 34-33 road win at Syracuse on Jeff Hall’s game-winning field goal as time expired. As the Vols moved up to No. 6, they beat No. 2 Florida in a nationally televised game at night when Hall again had a game-winner in a 20-17 overtime victory.
Although ranked No. 4, the Vols were underdogs when they played at No. 7 Georgia, but left with a 22-3 victory. They won against rival Alabama, South Carolina and captured a homecoming victory against UAB to move to No. 1 in the country. However, it didn’t look good the next game against Arkansas.
The Vols rallied from a 21-3 first-half deficit. Still, the Razorbacks held a 24-22 lead late in the fourth quarter and looked to run the clock out when Razorbacks quarterback Clint Stoerner tripped and put the football on the ground, allowing Billy Ratliff to recover. The Vols took advantage with Travis Henry running in the winning touchdown in the final seconds.
“There was the famous ‘Stumble and Fumble’ for us to get the football back,” Fulmer recalled. “That wasn’t an accident. Billy knocked the guard back and he stepped on the quarterback’s foot. When he tried to brace himself on the ground, he fumbled and Billy Ratliff got on it. It was a great play by Billy. Then we had to take it 66 yards to win the game as Travis Henry had a great game.”
Victories over Kentucky and Vanderbilt followed, along with a 24-14 win over Mississippi State in the SEC Championship game. It set up a showdown between the No. 1 Vols and No. 2 Florida State for the national championship in the Fiesta Bowl.
“We’re against a great Florida State team and a coach I admired and tried to emulate with Bobby Bowden because he did things the right way,” Fulmer said. “A lot went into that game. They had such a great defensive team and we wondered what we could hang our hats on. We ran the ball effective enough, and made the big plays on them with Peerless Price.”
Price, the star wide receiver, had four catches for 199 yards — including the deciding touchdown in the fourth quarter. It was truly a team victory as All-American linebacker Al Wilson finished with nine tackles and Dwayne Goodrich scored on a 54-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Fittingly, the final points were off the foot of Hall, who booted a 23-yard field goal.
“That year has hundreds of great memories of people stepping up,” Fulmer said. “Jamal Lewis got hurt and the other backs stepped up. Tee continued to develop and the defense carried for a bit. There were a lot of fun times.”
STILL A VOLS FAN
There has been some rough sledding with Fulmer and the Tennessee administration since that championship season. He was let go as Vols coach in 2008 despite a 152-52 career record.
He came back to serve as athletic director in 2017, but retired in 2021 after the announcement that Jeremy Pruitt, whom Fulmer hired as football coach, had been fired.
Fulmer, a 2012 College Football Hall of Fame inductee, still remains a loyal Vols supporter. He spoke of the current success of the UT athletic program and how he takes pride in it.
The football Vols reached a No. 1 ranking this past season and eventually finished 11-2 with a win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl. The basketball Vols have been ranked high as No. 2 and just defeated No. 1-ranked Alabama on Wednesday night. The baseball Vols were also No. 1 much of the 2022 season.
“If you’re a Tennessee fan at all, you have to be elated. What Coach (Josh) Heupel has done, it’s incredibly exciting,” Fulmer said. “We’ve definitely closed the gap between Georgia and Alabama. Then you look at what Coach (Rick) Barnes and Coach (Tony) Vitello are doing. All the sports at UT are on an uptick.
“I’m proud to be a little part of that, being the athletic director for a bit. I think we helped getting people back on the same page and out of silos. I give great credit to Donde Plowman, our chancellor and (athletic director) Danny White to put us in a good position. It’s an exciting time.”
Part 2 of our conversation with Coach Fulmer will be coming soon as we look at his Tri-Cities ties, including his role in helping to bring football back to ETSU.