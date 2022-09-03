A lot has been said about the continually improving chemistry between East Tennessee State quarterback Tyler Riddell and receiver Will Huzzie.
That was on display Thursday night in ETSU’s 44-7 season-opening victory over Mars Hill.
The two combined for a pair of touchdowns and both of them required a little improvisation.
Huzzie’s first touchdown catch came on a free play. Riddell had drawn Mars Hill offsides with a hard count and once they saw the flag, they knew what to do.
Huzzie took off for the end zone and Riddell threw it high, where nobody but his man could catch it. Huzzie has shown the ability to go higher than any defender and he did it again, coming down with a 17-yard touchdown on a pass that sailed right over the cornerback’s head.
“We had a hard ‘two’ count and the defense jumped on it,” said Huzzie, who also caught a 26-yard touchdown pass later. “It’s pretty much a free play. I mean, if anything bad happens, we still get the ball that way, too. Ty looked my way and I made a play.”
It was a play that made ETSU coach George Quarles smile.
Quarles said a lot of teams will settle for the 5-yard penalty and have the offensive line move after the defense jumps offside. He said he was glad to see Riddell and the line have the composure to pull it off.
“I kind of like it because you’re going to get 5 yards regardless,” Quarles said. “When you take that chance, before he snaps it, you’ve got to be pretty certain that you’re getting the offsides call and Tyler did a great job.”
Huzzie’s second touchdown came after Riddell avoided the rush, rolled to his left and threw against his body. The ball sailed 40 yards right into the waiting hands of Huzzie, who had broken free and was wide open in the end zone.
THE ‘OTHER’ HUZZIE
Will Huzzie’s cousin, Alijah Huzzie, made some big plays of his own. The cornerback had a 62-yard punt return that seemed destined for the end zone before he got caught at the last second, falling at the 2-yard line.
“It was tough,” Alijah Huzzie said. “I really wish I could finish that play but I got tripped up and it is what it is."
He didn’t let his disappointment of not scoring on the return keep him out of the end zone. He picked off a pass in the second quarter and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown, meaning the Huzzies combined for half of ETSU’s six touchdowns.
Quarles said he’s expecting big things from Huzzie in the return game.
“He’s so athletic, really smooth back there catching balls,” Quarles said. “I think he’s the best I’ve ever seen receiving punts. He just catches it so easy and it was good to see him take off and run tonight, make somebody miss. He had to cut one too many times and gave somebody a chance to tackle him before he got in the end zone.”
"EXCEEDED EXPECTATIONS"
Quarles had seen the atmosphere at Greene Stadium through the eyes of a visiting assistant coach before, but he’d never gone through the Buc Walk, where the team hikes from the Minidome in front of the tailgating fans to the stadium before getting dressed for the game.
“It met and exceeded all my expectations,” he said. “The band, the fans, it was just electric. And then running out onto the field after the cannon, watching the guys carry those flags … like I said, it was better than I’d hoped.”
The announced attendance of 9,701 — the 20th sellout in the 28 games at Greene Stadium — also caught his attention.
“It was a great atmosphere,” he said. “I thought the energy was awesome in the stadium. Our student section was great. The crowd was great. So that was a lot of fun.”
DEFENSE DOMINATES
The Bucs’ defense stole the show, holding Mars Hill to less than a yard per carry and picking off two passes.
Alijah Huzzie was the leading tackler with 5½ tackles. Safety Mike Price had the other interception.
Punter Trace Kelley benefitted from a late-week change in the starting lineup. The redshirt freshman punted five times for a 45.8-yard average.
IMPROVEMENT NEEDED
It wasn’t perfect by any means. The Bucs’ offensive line got pushed around by an NCAA Division II team, giving up four sacks. ETSU managed to rush for 107 yards, averaging a mere 3 yards per carry.
It doesn’t help that their best offensive lineman from last year, Tremond Shorts, will likely be starting for LSU on Sunday against Florida State, but the Bucs have some work to do before beginning the Southern Conference schedule next week at The Citadel.
“We didn’t block real well and we didn’t execute very well,” Quarles said. “I think this will be something that clearly we’ve got to work on. I just didn’t think we were very explosive tonight. We just missed a couple of chances. But, first game, it's hard to complain. Forty-four to seven, it’s hard to be too upset about that.”