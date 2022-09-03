Alijah

Alijah Huzzie (28) celebrates his touchdown with his teammates.

 Dakota Hamilton

A lot has been said about the continually improving chemistry between East Tennessee State quarterback Tyler Riddell and receiver Will Huzzie.

That was on display Thursday night in ETSU’s 44-7 season-opening victory over Mars Hill.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you