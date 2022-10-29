ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Seth Greenberg was a college basketball coach for 36 years, most notably his last nine as head coach at Virginia Tech.
Yet, he’s more known for his work the last decade as an analyst for ESPN. The outspoken Greenberg was in Asheville on Wednesday for Southern Conference Basketball Media Day.
Asked about his greatest accomplishment at Virginia Tech and it’s his former players’ success after basketball. He certainly had his share of on-court highlights, including wins over top-ranked teams from North Carolina, Duke and Wake Forest.
“I had nine great years and one bad week. I’m so proud of what we were able to accomplish and the players we had,” Greenberg said. “We took a program which was the worst in the Big East and we went to the Big East tournament. We moved to the ACC and were picked last. We went 8-8 and came in fourth.
“It was the journey along the way over a five-year period, and graduating every single guy over that time period. We beat three No. 1 teams in the country and so many good memories, but it’s about the relationships.”
Greenberg compiled a 383-293 overall record in 22 seasons as head coach at Long Beach State, South Florida and Virginia Tech. His career started in 1978 as an assistant at Columbia University.
His relationships in coaching are best defined by a time he served as an assistant at Virginia, where he formed a close friendship with Cavaliers coach Terry Holland as the 1984 team made it to the Final Four, a year after star center Ralph Sampson graduated. They lost 49-47 to Houston in the national semifinals.
“I haven’t made a decision in my adult life without consulting Coach Holland,” Greenberg said. “Everyone needs a mentor, coaches or players. I was fortunate to have a mentor in Coach Holland, one of the best human beings I’ve ever known.”
Greenberg told the story of how he even consulted Coach Holland and his wife before proposing to his wife of 36 years.
CHANGING TIMES
So much has changed in college sports with the NIL and transfer portal, which Greenberg said, “The portal isn’t going anywhere.”
He and ESPN women’s analyst Debbie Antonelli both spoke of how the portal is focused on the big schools — but can benefit the smaller schools. It’s allowed players to transfer to schools which can be a better fit for them personally. He talked about the respect he has for the coaches in the Southern Conference.
“This league has coaches who can teach, mentor ... coaches who can help guys in the game of life after this game,” he said. “I have a tremendous respect for the coaches in this league.”
For the players, he talked of having core values and warned of how they have to be wary of what they post on social media.
“You have to make a decision every day. Your resume is your social media,” he said. “The choices you make, the people you hang out with, it’s out there for the world to see. One picture, one tweet might define you the rest of your life. Build good relationships, use the game and don’t let the game use you.”
Still, he loves the college game and talked about the passion and energy shown by the fans. It’s a passion he still brings to a job where he gets to watch and analyze college basketball.
“I thought maybe one day I could do it, but I didn’t think it would come that soon,” he said. “I am so fortunate with the opportunities that ESPN has afforded me. To talk about a game I really love and share my experiences from playing and coaching, it’s amazing.”
CHAMPIONSHIP FAVORITES
North Carolina is the preseason No. 1 after returning most of its starting lineup from the team that reached the NCAA championship game. Greenberg also names Gonzaga, UCLA and Kentucky as some other teams to watch.
Although college basketball has become more like the European game, guard-oriented with many lineups consisting of four guards and one post, Greenberg sees this season as one where the big men could shine.
“It’s the year of the big with Hunter Dickinson (Michigan), Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana), Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky), Zack Edey (Purdue) and Drew Timme (Gonzaga),” he said. “There are a lot of good teams. Like Kentucky this year has six or seven seniors, that’s interesting.
“Out west, UCLA is a team people are talking about. They’ve got a big physical front court to complement Tiger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez. I know Carolina is the trend, but replacing Brady Manek is going to be interesting. But, I had a chance to watch them practice and Puff Johnson has gotten better.
“Duke is going to be good as well. Remember the name Tyrese Proctor, a freshman guard from Australia. College basketball is in a great place.”